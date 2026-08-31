19-year-old ‘robber’ arrested in Katsina after allegedly chasing victim with toy pistol
A 19-year-old man was arrested by the Katsina State Police Command after he was allegedly seen chasing a yet-to-be-identified person and pointing what appeared to be a pistol at the victim.
The incident was reported to the police on August 22 at about 7pm, prompting officers and members of a local vigilante group to respond to the area.
The suspect was arrested around 8pm at Kofar Sauri, Katsina, and a black toy pistol was reportedly recovered from him during a search.
Police said the suspect was being investigated for alleged impersonation and attempted robbery and remained in custody as the investigation continued.
A 19-year-old man has landed in police custody in Katsina after he was allegedly caught trying to rob a yet-to-be-identified person with a toy pistol.
The suspect was arrested by police operatives in collaboration with members of a local vigilante group on August 22.
According to the Katsina State Police Command, the incident happened at about 7pm after residents reported seeing the young man chasing another person while pointing what looked like a pistol at him.
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The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, said the police responded quickly to the report and arrested the suspect about an hour later.
“Consequently, in collaboration with members of the local vigilante group, police operatives swiftly responded and arrested the suspect at about 8:00 p.m. at Kofar Sauri, Katsina,” he said.
A search of the suspect reportedly led to the recovery of a black toy pistol.
Police accused the 19-year-old of impersonation and attempted robbery, although the weapon recovered from him was not a real firearm.
The suspect remains in police custody as investigations continue.
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Sadiq-Aliyu said the arrest followed a report received by the police at about 7pm on August 22, adding that the suspect was allegedly seen chasing the victim while pointing the toy pistol at him.
The Commissioner of Police in Katsina, Ali Umar-Fage, commended residents and members of the local vigilante group for quickly alerting security operatives and assisting with the arrest.
He also urged residents to stay alert and report suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police station.
According to the commissioner, continued cooperation between residents and security agencies remains important in the fight against crime in Katsina State.