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Nikola Jokić Knows No Limits! /VIDEO/

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 06:20 - 05 November 2026
Denver cruised to a dominant victory over Toronto as Nikola Jokić once again pushed the boundaries of greatness.
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The Nuggets comfortably defeated the Raptors 128-109 on home court.

Nikola Jokić finished the night with 32 points on 13-of-19 shooting, adding 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

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Remarkably, he accomplished all of that without even taking the floor in the fourth quarter!

The Serbian center now has 90 career triple-doubles through the first three quarters—the most by any player in the last 40 years.

In total, Jokić recorded his 201st career triple-double, putting him just eight behind Russell Westbrook.

"I never go into a game aiming to do this or that. It just happens. It was that kind of game, I don't know what else to say," Jokić said post-game.

The Nuggets improved to a 4-3 record and will face the Indiana Pacers in their next outing.

NBA Standings:

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