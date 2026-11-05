Nikola Jokić Knows No Limits! /VIDEO/

The Serbian center now has 90 career triple-doubles through the first three quarters—the most by any player in the last 40 years.

In total, Jokić recorded his 201st career triple-double, putting him just eight behind Russell Westbrook.



"I never go into a game aiming to do this or that. It just happens. It was that kind of game, I don't know what else to say," Jokić said post-game.



The Nuggets improved to a 4-3 record and will face the Indiana Pacers in their next outing.