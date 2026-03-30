The High Commission has issued a directive instructing Nigerians living in South Africa after a wave of targeted attacks.

In the evening of March 30, 2026, the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa released an advisory to all Nigerians in the country following a spate of targeted attacks in the Eastern Cape Province, which has led to the burning of properties linked to Nigerians and other foreigners.

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In the advisory, the High Commission advised Nigerians to be conscious and mindful of personal and individual safety, moderate movement, limit interaction with strange persons or people, maintain a low profile at all times, and suspend any form of socio-cultural activities.

Nigeria's High Commission in South Africa issues safety guidelines following attacks over ‘Igbo king’ installation

The latest protest in South Africa's Eastern Cape Province started on March 30, 2026, due to anger emanating from the news that an Igbo King was installed in the province over the weekend. Hundreds of South Africans march on the street to oppose the coronation in a protest that turned violent after the properties of Nigerians and other foreigners in the region were destroyed.

Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko, the alleged King of the Igbos in the Eastern Cape, South Africa

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According to media reports, a Nigerian Solomon Ogbonna Eziko was reportedly installed as "Igew Ndigbo Na East Coast," which means the "King of the Igbos residing in East Coast".

In a report by South African media platform Times Live, the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa wrote a letter to the Premier of the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane, clarifying that the supposed coronation was a cultural celebration and also apologizing for the negative impact the situation caused in the region.

This protest comes barely a week after an anti-immigrant protest erupted in South Africa as demonstrators targeted Nigerians, Zimbabweans, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Mexicans, and other foreign nationals over unemployment, crime, and economic hardship in the country.

The protest organised by the group Action 4 South Africa, led by former Mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba, said the group aims to take back their country from illegal foreigners. Mashaba, while speaking to the press enjoyed South Africans around the country to join the movement and pressure the government to begin the mass deportation of illegal immigrants.

The protests, which took place in the coastal city of Durban, saw hundreds of people march through the streets, chanting and carrying placards demanding stricter immigration policies and the deportation of undocumented foreigners. The demonstrations were driven by a mix of civic groups and political movements, including the controversial anti-immigration group Operation Dudula.

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Protesters accused foreign nationals of taking jobs meant for South Africans, increasing criminal activities, and placing pressure on already-strained public services. These concerns come at a time when the country continues to battle high unemployment and a rising cost of living, leaving many citizens frustrated and searching for answers.

WATCH | The March & March movement has joined the protest in KuGompo City in the Eastern Cape to protest against the Igbo coronation. pic.twitter.com/Dct28RO6Xm — SABC News (@SABCNews) March 30, 2026