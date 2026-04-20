Turkiy's plans to build military training facility in Nigeria is met with mix reactions
Nigeria to partner with Türkiye on a military training facility
Plan includes counterterrorism, special forces, and intelligence training
Move aimed at strengthening the Nigerian Armed Forces
Development sparks public debate and fears around security and religious implications
Nigeria’s growing defence partnership with Türkiye has sparked debate following plans to establish a military training facility in the country.
The development was disclosed after high-level talks involving Nigeria’s Defence Minister, General Christopher Musa, as part of broader efforts to strengthen the operational capacity of the Nigerian Armed Forces.
Under the proposed arrangement, Türkiye is expected to support the establishment of a training centre that will enhance Nigeria’s military capabilities in areas such as counterterrorism, special operations, intelligence coordination, and modern warfare techniques.
However, Nigerians have expressed their concerns over the Islamization of Nigeria through this collaboration. One Helen peter said:
"Christopher Musa is more dangerous than we thought, he pretends to be a Christian yet, wants Nigeria to be islamize. Same Turkey that was alleged of sending weapons to bokoharam during Jonathan government, is who Musa wants to work with,"
Christopher Musa is more dangerous than we thought, he pretends to be a Christian yet, wants Nigeria to be islamize. Same Turkey that was alleged of sending weapons to bokoharam during Jonathan government, is who Musa wants to work with— Helen peter (@Helenpe44259452) April 20, 2026
In simple terms. Terrorist Turkish government want train Nigeria army. Nigeria is being Islamized slowly.— Chike (@ChiBen99791671) April 20, 2026
More killings on the way ooo. Pray for the christians in Nigeria— Doris Aletse (@james_paafio1) April 20, 2026
A temporary training structure is expected to begin operations ahead of a permanent facility, which will likely be situated in a coastal part of Nigeria, according to defence officials.
The partnership also includes plans for personnel exchanges, with Nigerian troops expected to undergo specialised training in Türkiye, alongside possible language and field training components.
The move comes as Nigeria continues to battle multiple security challenges, including insurgency in the North-East, banditry, and widespread kidnappings, prompting the military to seek international collaboration to improve effectiveness.
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Türkiye, which has expanded its defence cooperation across Africa in recent years, has increasingly positioned itself as a strategic partner in military training, equipment supply, and security support.
While officials say the agreement is strictly focused on strengthening Nigeria’s defence capacity, the development has drawn public attention, setting the stage for wider reactions and debate across the country.