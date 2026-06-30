Nigerian woman completes 144-hour Bible reading marathon, becomes latest to chase a Guinness World Record title

Habibat Salawudeen Ihiovi-Jack has completed a 144-hour Bible reading marathon in Port Harcourt and is awaiting Guinness World Records verification.

Habibat Salawudeen Ihiovi-Jack completed a 144-hour Bible reading marathon in Port Harcourt as part of a Guinness World Records attempt.

The six-day challenge was organised to encourage deeper Bible study, with supporters cheering her on throughout the event.

Her attempt will now undergo Guinness World Records' verification process before any official recognition is granted.

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A Nigerian woman, Habibat Salawudeen Ihiovi-Jack, has completed a six-day Bible reading marathon in a bid to set a new Guinness World Record.

The challenge, titled "144 Hours in the Word," began on June 22 at the Novotel Hotel in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where Habibat spent 144 hours reading the Bible aloud before supporters, family members and church members.

Habibat Salawudeen Ihiovi-Jack

Videos shared online showed the moment she completed the marathon on Monday, drawing cheers and applause from those who gathered to witness the final minutes of the attempt.

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The exercise was organised not only as a record attempt but also as a campaign encouraging Christians to read the Bible more consistently and deepen their understanding of scripture.

According to her senior pastor, Dr Andy Osakwe of Summit Bible Churches Worldwide, the project had been in the works for several years after the idea first emerged in 2022. He described it as a faith-driven mission that went beyond the pursuit of a world record.

Habibat Salawudeen Ihiovi-Jack Guinness World Record challenge

Throughout the challenge, Habibat read from a lectern while digital countdown clocks tracked her progress. Under Guinness World Records rules, participants are allowed only short breaks at set intervals, with the rest of the time spent continuously completing the task.

Her attempt now moves into the verification stage. Guinness World Records will review video recordings, witness statements, time logs and other evidence before deciding whether the feat meets its official requirements. The organisation has not announced when a decision will be made.

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Habibat joins a growing number of Nigerians attempting endurance-based Guinness World Records in recent years.

Habibat Salawudeen Ihiovi-Jack Guinness World Record challenge

In 2024, Samson Ajao became the official holder of the record for the longest marathon reading aloud after reading continuously for 215 hours in Osun State, breaking the previous record of 124 hours.

Another team of five Nigerians also attempted to set a new reading marathon record in Lagos in 2025 by reading aloud for more than 431 hours as part of a literacy campaign. That attempt is still awaiting official confirmation.

Samson Ajao

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The growing interest in Guinness World Records has seen Nigerians take on a wide range of endurance challenges, from cooking and reading marathons to creative and sporting feats, many of which have attracted attention both at home and abroad.