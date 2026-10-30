Cool FM announces COMA, the Cool FM Music Awards, recognising the sounds and creatives shaping Nigerian music

An ambitious new platform recognising the artists, innovators and creative forces driving Nigerian music forward.

For nearly three decades, Cool FM has been at the heart of Nigeria’s music and entertainment landscape - connecting audiences to the sounds, artists and cultural movements that define generations.

Today, Cool FM takes that legacy a step further with the launch of COMA, the Cool FM Music Awards, a new recognition platform celebrating the talent, creativity and cultural influence driving Nigeria’s music industry.

COMA is built on a simple belief: great music is never created in isolation.

Behind every hit, every breakthrough artist and every defining cultural moment is an ecosystem of producers, DJs, directors, photographers, designers, content creators and passionate fans who help bring Nigerian music to life.

COMA sets out to recognise that entire ecosystem.

Featuring 17 award categories and the prestigious Cool FM Icon Award, the initiative celebrates achievement across four key pillars: Music, Creative & Visuals, Fashion & Style, and Culture & Influence.

A Statement from Cool FM

Speaking on the launch, Serge Noujaim, Chief Executive Officer of Cool FM, said:

“Cool FM has spent nearly three decades shaping Nigeria’s music culture. With COMA, we are taking that legacy further - celebrating not just the stars, but the entire creative ecosystem behind their success. Nigerian music has conquered the world. It is time we honour the people making it happen.” Joseph Adamu, Project Chairman of COMA, added.

“COMA is about recognising real talent, creativity and cultural impact. Our ambition is to build a credible awards platform where industry expertise, measurable performance and the voice of the audience come together to celebrate excellence.”

Recognition built on merit and cultural impact

COMA introduces a structured selection process combining measurable industry performance with professional evaluation and audience participation.

There are no entry forms or submission fees. Nominees are identified through streaming performance, radio airplay, DJ rotation, social engagement and editorial assessment, covering eligible work released between 1 December 2025 and 31 October 2026.

A judging panel of industry figures will determine the final nominees, while winners will be selected through a weighted combination of judging, public digital voting and Cool FM on-air audience participation. Category-specific weightings will be published before voting opens.

The judging panel will be announced on 31 October, followed by the unveiling of nominees and the opening of voting in November.

Winners will be announced digitally on 4 December 2026.

ABOUT COOL FM

Cool FM is one of Nigeria’s established contemporary music and entertainment radio brands, with nearly three decades of influence in the country’s evolving music landscape.

Through COMA, Cool FM reinforces its commitment to discovering talent, championing creativity and celebrating the people shaping Nigerian music and culture.

MEDIA CONTACT- Communications & External Relations Adaeze Enuma - 0807 708 6026 coma@coolfm.ng | www.coolfm.ng