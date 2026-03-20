Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Nigerian Breweries Launches “Big Fiesta” to Power Nigeria’s Next Big Cultural Celebration Wave
The platform was introduced at an exclusive Big Fiesta Media Luncheon held at Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, on Wednesday, March 18, where leading media professionals, cultural tastemakers, entertainment figures, and industry stakeholders gathered for a lively afternoon that melded conversation, culture, and celebration. The event marked the official launch of what promises to become a defining moment in Nigeria’s social calendar.
For decades, Nigerian Breweries has played a central role in some of the country’s most memorable celebrations, from concerts and festivals to nightlife and community gatherings. Following the success of Legendary Christmas, which energized Nigeria’s Detty December season last year, the company is now extending that momentum into another key moment in the cultural calendar with a unified platform designed to capture the spirit of the season.
Across Nigeria, this period represents the first true wave of people stepping back outside after the early months of the year, travelling home, reconnecting with loved ones, and returning to concerts, festivals and shared social experiences. Big Fiesta recognises that cultural rhythm and amplifies it through a coordinated calendar of experiences across multiple cities.
Speaking at the unveiling, Sarah Agha, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, described Big Fiesta as a natural extension of the company’s commitment to creating moments that bring people together.
“At Nigerian Breweries, our purpose is to build the joy of togetherness, and in a country like Nigeria, that couldn’t be more relevant. We are a people who love to celebrate everything, not just the occasions themselves, but the moments that bring us together, whether it’s family, friends, or even strangers. That’s why we continue to invest in creating experiences that reflect how Nigerians connect and celebrate, because for us, it’s not just about building brands, it’s about creating meaningful moments that people can share.”
The Big Fiesta calendar will unfold across several cities, bringing together a wide range of cultural and entertainment experiences powered by Nigerian Breweries’ diverse portfolio of brands.
Highlights include Amstel Malta Village in Enugu, Onitsha, and Aba; Heineken’s Young Jonn Live concert in Abuja and City of Cities Live in Port Harcourt; the Flavour Concert in Aba powered by Life Beer; The Phyno Experience in Enugu with Tiger; and Desperados’ vibrant Road Block Party in Lagos, among many other events across the country.
Guests at the Big Fiesta Media Luncheon were given a preview of these upcoming experiences through immersive brand showcases and conversations about the evolving role of culture, entertainment, and community in shaping modern celebrations.
The event also featured a lively fireside conversation themed “From Legendary Christmas to Big Fiesta: How Big Celebrations Shape Culture, Creativity & Business,” with industry voices including MI Abaga, Sarah Agha, Uche Pedro, Godwin Tom, Kiekie, and Samuel Onyemelukwe. The session explored how large-scale cultural moments bring together brands, artists, and audiences in ways that strengthen Nigeria’s creative economy.
As Nigerian Breweries celebrates 80 years of brewing in Nigeria, Big Fiesta reflects the company’s continued commitment to bringing people together through the moments that matter most.
With experiences unfolding across multiple cities throughout the season, Big Fiesta promises to transform this period into a nationwide expression of music, culture, and connection.
#FEATUREDPOST
-
Lifestyle 06.02.20262025 Celebrity Interviews On Pulse
-
Lifestyle 20.12.2025How Well Do You Know BIC 1 Shaver?
-
-
-
-
Lifestyle 24.11.2025Adulting Is No Joke!
-
Lifestyle 20.11.2025Are You Trying To Date Me Or My Daddy?
-
-