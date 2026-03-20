Nigerian Breweries Launches “Big Fiesta” to Power Nigeria’s Next Big Cultural Celebration Wave

As Nigeria’s next major celebration season approaches, Nigerian Breweries Plc, the pioneer and largest brewing company in Nigeria, has officially set the tone for the country’s first major social moment of the year with the unveiling of Big Fiesta, a new cultural platform designed to bring Nigerians together through music, experiences, and shared moments across cities.

The platform was introduced at an exclusive Big Fiesta Media Luncheon held at Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, on Wednesday, March 18, where leading media professionals, cultural tastemakers, entertainment figures, and industry stakeholders gathered for a lively afternoon that melded conversation, culture, and celebration. The event marked the official launch of what promises to become a defining moment in Nigeria’s social calendar.

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For decades, Nigerian Breweries has played a central role in some of the country’s most memorable celebrations, from concerts and festivals to nightlife and community gatherings. Following the success of Legendary Christmas, which energized Nigeria’s Detty December season last year, the company is now extending that momentum into another key moment in the cultural calendar with a unified platform designed to capture the spirit of the season.

Across Nigeria, this period represents the first true wave of people stepping back outside after the early months of the year, travelling home, reconnecting with loved ones, and returning to concerts, festivals and shared social experiences. Big Fiesta recognises that cultural rhythm and amplifies it through a coordinated calendar of experiences across multiple cities.

Big Fiesta Luncheon Guests

Speaking at the unveiling, Sarah Agha, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, described Big Fiesta as a natural extension of the company’s commitment to creating moments that bring people together.

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“At Nigerian Breweries, our purpose is to build the joy of togetherness, and in a country like Nigeria, that couldn’t be more relevant. We are a people who love to celebrate everything, not just the occasions themselves, but the moments that bring us together, whether it’s family, friends, or even strangers. That’s why we continue to invest in creating experiences that reflect how Nigerians connect and celebrate, because for us, it’s not just about building brands, it’s about creating meaningful moments that people can share.”

The Big Fiesta calendar will unfold across several cities, bringing together a wide range of cultural and entertainment experiences powered by Nigerian Breweries’ diverse portfolio of brands.

Highlights include Amstel Malta Village in Enugu, Onitsha, and Aba; Heineken’s Young Jonn Live concert in Abuja and City of Cities Live in Port Harcourt; the Flavour Concert in Aba powered by Life Beer; The Phyno Experience in Enugu with Tiger; and Desperados’ vibrant Road Block Party in Lagos, among many other events across the country.

Actor Adeoluwa Akintoba

Guests at the Big Fiesta Media Luncheon were given a preview of these upcoming experiences through immersive brand showcases and conversations about the evolving role of culture, entertainment, and community in shaping modern celebrations.

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Iyke Nnama, Saga Deolu, Kolapo Omotosho, Rooboy, Dotun Oloniyo

The event also featured a lively fireside conversation themed “From Legendary Christmas to Big Fiesta: How Big Celebrations Shape Culture, Creativity & Business,” with industry voices including MI Abaga, Sarah Agha, Uche Pedro, Godwin Tom, Kiekie, and Samuel Onyemelukwe. The session explored how large-scale cultural moments bring together brands, artists, and audiences in ways that strengthen Nigeria’s creative economy.

MI Abaga, Rapper & Entrepreneur; Uche Pedro, Founder & CEO, Bella Naija; Sarah Agha, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc.; Godwin Tom, Managing Director, Sony Music Publishing Nigeria; Sam Onymelukwe, CEO, Trace West Africa

As Nigerian Breweries celebrates 80 years of brewing in Nigeria, Big Fiesta reflects the company’s continued commitment to bringing people together through the moments that matter most.

With experiences unfolding across multiple cities throughout the season, Big Fiesta promises to transform this period into a nationwide expression of music, culture, and connection.

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