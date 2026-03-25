Army dismisses soldier who asked politicians to send sons to fight terrorists in viral video

The Nigerian Army has dismissed a soldier after his viral video urging politicians to enlist their sons sparked nationwide reactions.

The Nigerian Army has dismissed a soldier who went viral for calling on political leaders to send their sons to the battlefield, a move that has sparked widespread reactions and renewed conversations about the realities faced by troops on the frontlines.

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The soldier, identified as Rotimi Olamilekan, was a Lance Corporal who had reportedly served for about eight years, including deployments in conflict-prone areas such as Maiduguri. In a now-viral video shared on social media, he passionately appealed to politicians, governors, lawmakers, and ministers to allow their children to enlist in the military and experience the dangers soldiers face daily.

In the video, Olamilekan expressed frustration over the continuous loss of colleagues in the fight against insecurity, suggesting that those in positions of power are disconnected from the harsh realities of war. His message quickly gained traction online, with many Nigerians echoing his concerns and praising his courage.

However, the Army took swift action. He was reportedly arrested in February 2026 after the video circulated widely and was later transferred to Abuja.

Following internal disciplinary processes, he was dismissed from service. The Army has not publicly detailed all the charges against him, but such actions are typically linked to violations of military conduct, particularly regarding public statements without authorisation.

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Reports by Sahara Reporters allege that the soldier was subjected to harsh treatment during detention. He was reportedly held under difficult conditions, restrained, and denied adequate medical care, raising concerns among rights groups. These claims have not been independently verified by military authorities.

The development has drawn criticism from civil society organisations, including the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, which condemned the dismissal and warned that such actions could negatively affect morale within the armed forces. According to the group, the soldier’s comments reflect genuine frustrations among troops battling insecurity across the country.

The incident has reignited debate about the welfare of Nigerian soldiers and the perceived gap between political leadership and those fighting on the frontlines. While the military maintains strict rules on discipline and communication, many Nigerians argue that the issues raised in the video deserve attention rather than punishment.

As reactions continue to pour in, the case highlights the delicate balance between maintaining military order and addressing the concerns of those risking their lives in service to the nation.

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