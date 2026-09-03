Ibadan Creators Summit 2026: Building a Stronger Future for the City’s Creator Economy

The Ibadan Creators Summit 2026 is bringing new attention to the growing creator community in Ibadan and the opportunities available for creatives seeking to build sustainable careers in the city.

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Scheduled for September 5, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. at 3–5 Harvesters Drive, Ring Road, Ibadan, the summit carries the theme “Build. Monetise. Scale.” and is positioned as the biggest creator gathering in Ibadan. The event is focused on the practical realities of developing creative skills into viable careers and businesses.

Behind the initiative is Amb. Dr Adesola Adeyemi, a digital marketing professional and Founder of BizLift, who has spent more than a decade working across digital marketing and business education. Over the years, he has trained more than 7,000 business owners and built a digital learning community of more than 75,000 people across multiple platforms.

His experience in training and digital business has shaped the direction of the summit, extending that practical approach to creators looking to grow professionally and commercially from Ibadan.

To bring different industry perspectives into the conversation, the summit will feature established creators and professionals, including Salem King, Stella Matthew, Balogun Danjuma, Tessy Olotta, Kemi Deborah, Hon. Seyi Adisa, Ajoke Lasisi and Victoria Ajiboye, among others.

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Alongside the professionals speaking at the summit, the event is also supported by sponsors, with StudyPlace serving as the headline sponsor.

StudyPlace is a platform for trainers, coaches and creators to monetise their knowledge, making its involvement closely connected to the summit’s focus on building sustainable opportunities for creators.

Other sponsors supporting the summit include Samdech, Topmind Fans, UAC Foods, Pressdia and Tradestack .

Together, these sponsors are bringing additional support to the gathering and its focus on strengthening opportunities for Ibadan’s creator community.

Beyond what happens on the day, the summit also draws attention to a wider challenge facing Ibadan’s creator community. Despite the number of people building audiences and creative businesses from the city, there remains limited city-level data showing the size and commercial activity of the ecosystem.

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This lack of documentation can influence how the city is viewed by brands and institutions considering where to direct opportunities and investment. By bringing the community together, the summit creates greater visibility around the creative work already taking place in Ibadan.

The first edition has been made free to attend, allowing more emerging creators to participate regardless of their ability to pay for access to a professional gathering.

Participants will also have the opportunity to learn directly from people with established industry experience. The practical conversations are intended to give creators clearer insight into the decisions, strategies and opportunities that can shape their next stage of growth.

For Ibadan, the summit represents more than a one-day gathering. It marks an effort to build a stronger environment where creators can develop viable careers, attract opportunities and see the city itself as a place from which meaningful creative success can be built.

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For more information about StudyPlace and its services, visit https://studyplace.store .

For more information about the summit, visit ibadancreatorsummit.com

Follow @IbadanCreatorsSummit across social media platforms for updates.