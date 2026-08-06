'Many Nigerian youths can’t even think of marriage because they are jobless' — Cardinal Onaiyekan

Cardinal John Onaiyekan says many Nigerian youths cannot consider marriage because unemployment and economic hardship have made it difficult to build stable lives.

Cardinal Onaiyekan says unemployment is preventing many Nigerian youths from planning for marriage.

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The Catholic cleric links financial instability to young people’s inability to start families.

He says Nigerian youths are eager to work but lack enough opportunities.

Onaiyekan has repeatedly raised concerns about unemployment, poverty and youth migration.

Cardinal John Onaiyekan, the Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, has raised concerns over the impact of unemployment and economic hardship on Nigerian youths, saying many can no longer think about marriage because they lack jobs and financial stability.

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Onaiyekan made the remark during a radio interview, where he spoke about the challenges facing young Nigerians and the effect of the country’s economic situation on their ability to plan for the future.

The cardinal said many youths are struggling to secure employment, making it difficult for them to take major life decisions, including starting families.

According to him, marriage requires a level of stability and responsibility, but many young Nigerians are unable to consider it because they are battling unemployment and financial uncertainty.

His comment comes amid growing concerns about youth unemployment, rising living costs and the difficulty many Nigerians face in achieving economic independence.

Onaiyekan has previously spoken about the frustrations of Nigerian youths, saying many are eager to work but are held back by limited opportunities. He has warned that the lack of jobs and opportunities is contributing to increased migration as young Nigerians search for better prospects abroad.

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In an earlier interview, the cardinal said many young Nigerians who leave the country are driven by the feeling that they cannot build a future at home because they lack opportunities to earn a living, support themselves or establish families.

The cleric has also criticised leaders for failing to adequately address the challenges facing young people, urging greater investment in employment opportunities and youth development.

His latest comments have sparked conversations around how economic pressures are influencing personal decisions among young Nigerians, including marriage, housing and family planning.