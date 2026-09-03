A Nigerian pilot, Ola, documents his journey from flying a plane to enjoying Asake’s concert in Atlanta.

A Nigerian pilot, Ola, documents his journey from flying a plane to enjoying Asake’s concert in Atlanta.

'I used my free will to fly myself to Asake’s concert'

A Nigerian pilot, Ola, has documented his journey from flying a plane to enjoying Asake’s concert in Atlanta.

Nigerian pilot Ola flew himself to Asake’s concert in Atlanta, documenting his journey from the aircraft hangar to the concert venue.

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Ola said he used his “free will” to fly himself to Asake’s concert and described the adventurous trip as a new mode of transportation.

The pilot, who was a software engineer a year ago, said he still works full-time as a software engineer while pursuing his dream of becoming a pilot.

The fan vlogged his experience from the moment he arrived at the plane hangar to when he packed his items into the aircraft and stepped in to begin the journey.

Ola took fans through the flight as he ascended and descended from the air, describing the trip as a new mode of transportation.

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In the video, he explained that he was exploring his free will with the adventurous journey.

“Use my free will to fly to Asake’s concert in Atlanta,” he stated.

The pilot also filmed highlights from the concert, including Asake’s performance, before he jetted out of the country again.

He also captured the beautiful night view of the cities from the air as he flew back.

Ola revealed that he was a software engineer just one year ago when he decided to pursue his dream of becoming a pilot.

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Despite pursuing his piloting dreams, he said he remains a full-time software engineer.

His experience offered a glimpse into how he has combined both careers while making time to enjoy his love for music.