FIFA U17 WWC: Brazil couldn't stop crying about Nigeria - Then DPR Korea hit them for six
DPR Korea demolished Brazil 6-0 to secure the bronze medal in Morocco.
The Asian giants finished the tournament with a record-breaking 29 goals.
Brazil suffered a second successive fourth-place finish at the competition.
Nigerian fans quickly reacted after Brazil's comments following their semi-final defeat.
If Brazil thought losing to Nigeria was painful, what followed was far worse.
The South Americans were torn apart by DPR Korea on Friday as the two-time champions ran riot in a devastating 6-0 victory to claim the bronze medal at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.
The result completed a nightmare ending to Brazil's campaign and immediately reignited discussions among Nigerian supporters following the fallout from the semi-final clash against the Flamingos.
Korea Run Riot
DPR Korea wasted little time in taking control. Kim Won-sim opened the scoring in the 12th minute before Ri Ui-gyong doubled the advantage just before half-time.
Any hopes of a Brazilian comeback disappeared after the break. Ri Ye-rim made it 3-0 before Ri Ui-gyong grabbed her second of the evening with a stunning finish.
DPR Korea are Bronze Final winners! 🥉 #U17WWC— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) November 7, 2026
Player of the Match Yu Jong-hyang finally got her reward with a goal of her own before Ri Kyong-im completed the destruction late on. By the final whistle, Brazil had been completely overwhelmed.
The 6-0 scoreline underlined DPR Korea's dominance and ensured they finished the tournament with a record-breaking 29 goals, surpassing the previous mark for a single FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.
Nigeria Fans React
The result quickly attracted attention in Nigeria.
Brazil's defeat to the Flamingos in the semi-finals had generated debate, particularly after comments from some Brazilian observers claimed the Nigerian girls were overaged.
Following the thrashing by DPR Korea, Nigerian fans flooded social media with reactions.
One fan wrote:
"These Brazilian girls cried after losing to Nigeria that they forgot to train."
Another commented:
"At least Brazil won't cry anymore. I thought they said it's because of physique we defeated them."
Some supporters even referenced the accusations made against Nigeria's players throughout the tournament.
"Waiting on that dumb journalist to come accuse the Koreans of being adults."
Others believed the scoreline showed just how dominant the Flamingos had been in their own victory over Brazil.
"Now you can see Nigeria could have won by a larger margin. We had 40 shots."
Another added:
"So we were just respecting Brazil and they were making noise."
Brazil's Nightmare Finish
Brazil entered the tournament unbeaten and had shown resilience throughout the competition.
However, after being outplayed by Nigeria in the semi-finals, they were completely dismantled by DPR Korea in the bronze-medal match.
The result condemned them to a second consecutive fourth-place finish at the tournament.
For DPR Korea, it was a statement performance. For Brazil, it was a painful reminder that things can always get worse.
And for many Nigerian fans, it felt like the perfect response to everything that had been said after the Flamingos booked their historic place in the final.