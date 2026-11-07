FIFA U17 WWC: Brazil couldn't stop crying about Nigeria - Then DPR Korea hit them for six

Brazil mocked Nigeria after the semi-final, then got smashed 6-0 by the same DPR Korea side the Flamingos had already beaten.

Brazil mocked Nigeria after the semi-final, then got smashed 6-0 by the same DPR Korea side the Flamingos had already beaten.

Brazil's FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup campaign ended in humiliation as DPR Korea crushed them 6-0 in the third-place match. The result sparked a wave of reactions from Nigerian fans, many of whom referenced the criticism that followed the Flamingos' semi-final victory.

DPR Korea demolished Brazil 6-0 to secure the bronze medal in Morocco.

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The Asian giants finished the tournament with a record-breaking 29 goals.

Brazil suffered a second successive fourth-place finish at the competition.

Nigerian fans quickly reacted after Brazil's comments following their semi-final defeat.

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If Brazil thought losing to Nigeria was painful, what followed was far worse.

The South Americans were torn apart by DPR Korea on Friday as the two-time champions ran riot in a devastating 6-0 victory to claim the bronze medal at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

DPR Korea destroyed Brazil in the third place match.

The result completed a nightmare ending to Brazil's campaign and immediately reignited discussions among Nigerian supporters following the fallout from the semi-final clash against the Flamingos.

Korea Run Riot

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DPR Korea wasted little time in taking control. Kim Won-sim opened the scoring in the 12th minute before Ri Ui-gyong doubled the advantage just before half-time.

Any hopes of a Brazilian comeback disappeared after the break. Ri Ye-rim made it 3-0 before Ri Ui-gyong grabbed her second of the evening with a stunning finish.

DPR Korea are Bronze Final winners! 🥉 #U17WWC — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) November 7, 2026

Player of the Match Yu Jong-hyang finally got her reward with a goal of her own before Ri Kyong-im completed the destruction late on. By the final whistle, Brazil had been completely overwhelmed.

The 6-0 scoreline underlined DPR Korea's dominance and ensured they finished the tournament with a record-breaking 29 goals, surpassing the previous mark for a single FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

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Brazil started well against Nigeria

Nigeria Fans React

The result quickly attracted attention in Nigeria.

Brazil's defeat to the Flamingos in the semi-finals had generated debate, particularly after comments from some Brazilian observers claimed the Nigerian girls were overaged.

Following the thrashing by DPR Korea, Nigerian fans flooded social media with reactions.

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One fan wrote:

"These Brazilian girls cried after losing to Nigeria that they forgot to train."

Another commented:

"At least Brazil won't cry anymore. I thought they said it's because of physique we defeated them."

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Some supporters even referenced the accusations made against Nigeria's players throughout the tournament.

"Waiting on that dumb journalist to come accuse the Koreans of being adults."

Others believed the scoreline showed just how dominant the Flamingos had been in their own victory over Brazil.

Nigeria's Flamingos celebrate their win.

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"Now you can see Nigeria could have won by a larger margin. We had 40 shots."

Another added:

"So we were just respecting Brazil and they were making noise."

Brazil's Nightmare Finish

Brazil entered the tournament unbeaten and had shown resilience throughout the competition.

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However, after being outplayed by Nigeria in the semi-finals, they were completely dismantled by DPR Korea in the bronze-medal match.

Brazil wanted to hurt Nigeria but failed.

The result condemned them to a second consecutive fourth-place finish at the tournament.

For DPR Korea, it was a statement performance. For Brazil, it was a painful reminder that things can always get worse.