Japan vs Nigeria: Time and Where to Watch FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Final
Nigeria will face Japan in the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2026.
The Flamingos are appearing in their first-ever U-17 Women's World Cup final.
The match will be played on Saturday, November 7, in Rabat, Morocco.
FIFA has made provisions for supporters around the world to watch the final live.
The moment Nigerian football fans have been waiting for is finally here.
The Flamingos will take on Japan in the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2026, with the opportunity to become world champions for the first time in the nation's history.
It will be the 52nd and final match of the tournament and the first-ever meeting between Nigeria and Japan at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.
More significantly, it will be the first time both countries face each other in a World Cup final at any level.
When is Nigeria vs Japan?
The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup final between Nigeria and Japan will take place on:
Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026
Kick-off Time: 7:30 PM
Venue: Mohammed VI Complex Pitch-3, Rabat, Morocco
🇯🇵 🆚 🇳🇬 #U17WWC Final 🗓️ 07/11/2026 📍Rabat, Morocco 📺: https://t.co/RPEJ4Avz99 https://t.co/xbayMpF3Wa— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) November 5, 2026
Where to Watch Nigeria vs Japan
Nigerians and Africans eager to watch the historic encounter can follow the action through FIFA's official streaming and broadcast platforms.
FIFA has provided viewing access for supporters worldwide, allowing Nigerian fans to watch the Flamingos attempt to lift the trophy for the first time.
Road to the Final
Nigeria's journey to the final has been nothing short of remarkable.
The Flamingos suffered a disappointing start to the tournament, losing 2-1 to Poland in their opening match. A narrow victory over Puerto Rico followed, but few expected Akeem Busari's side to go all the way.
Everything changed when Nigeria stunned defending champions DPR Korea 3-1 in one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.
The Flamingos built on that momentum with victories over Mexico and Venezuela before producing a dominant display to defeat Brazil 3-1 in the semi-finals.
Blistering second half.. Job done. Finals here we come #U17WWC #SoarFlamingos https://t.co/CFrj08vbvc— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) November 4, 2026
Against the South Americans, Nigeria completely controlled proceedings, registering 35 shots compared to Brazil's seven.
The star of the night was Awawu Bashiru, who scored twice despite starting her first game of the tournament.
What to Expect from Japan
Japan enter the final as one of the strongest teams in the competition.
The Asian giants won all their group-stage matches without conceding a goal and have looked clinical throughout the tournament.
Although they needed penalties to overcome DPR Korea in the semi-finals after a dramatic comeback, Japan remain one of the favourites for the title.
However, Nigeria already showed they can beat top Asian opposition after defeating DPR Korea earlier in the tournament, giving the Flamingos confidence heading into the biggest match in their history.
History on the Line
For Nigeria, this is more than just another football match.
The Flamingos are 90 minutes away from becoming world champions and writing one of the greatest chapters in Nigerian football history.
🇳🇬 Nigeria are the first-ever African team to reach the #U17WWC Final. https://t.co/cmCUUWpUJ9— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) November 5, 2026
After overcoming early setbacks and defeating some of the tournament's strongest teams, they now stand one win away from immortality.
All that remains is the final obstacle: Japan.