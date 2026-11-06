Japan vs Nigeria: Time and Where to Watch FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Final

History Beckons! When and Where to Watch Nigeria's World Cup Final

History Beckons! When and Where to Watch Nigeria's World Cup Final

Nigeria's Flamingos are on the verge of history as they prepare to face Japan in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup final. Here is everything fans need to know about the historic showdown, including kick-off time, venue and where to watch the match.

Nigeria will face Japan in the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Flamingos are appearing in their first-ever U-17 Women's World Cup final.

The match will be played on Saturday, November 7, in Rabat, Morocco.

FIFA has made provisions for supporters around the world to watch the final live.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The moment Nigerian football fans have been waiting for is finally here.

The Flamingos will take on Japan in the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2026, with the opportunity to become world champions for the first time in the nation's history.

It will be the 52nd and final match of the tournament and the first-ever meeting between Nigeria and Japan at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Nigeria's Flamingos at the FIFA U17 WWC

More significantly, it will be the first time both countries face each other in a World Cup final at any level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When is Nigeria vs Japan?

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup final between Nigeria and Japan will take place on:

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Kick-off Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Mohammed VI Complex Pitch-3, Rabat, Morocco

Advertisement

Advertisement

🇯🇵 🆚 🇳🇬 #U17WWC Final 🗓️ 07/11/2026 📍Rabat, Morocco 📺: https://t.co/RPEJ4Avz99 https://t.co/xbayMpF3Wa — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) November 5, 2026

Where to Watch Nigeria vs Japan

Nigerians and Africans eager to watch the historic encounter can follow the action through FIFA's official streaming and broadcast platforms.

Japan celebrate their shock win against Korea.

FIFA has provided viewing access for supporters worldwide, allowing Nigerian fans to watch the Flamingos attempt to lift the trophy for the first time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Road to the Final

Nigeria's journey to the final has been nothing short of remarkable.

The Flamingos suffered a disappointing start to the tournament, losing 2-1 to Poland in their opening match. A narrow victory over Puerto Rico followed, but few expected Akeem Busari's side to go all the way.

Nigeria's Flamingos celebrate their win.

Everything changed when Nigeria stunned defending champions DPR Korea 3-1 in one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Flamingos built on that momentum with victories over Mexico and Venezuela before producing a dominant display to defeat Brazil 3-1 in the semi-finals.

Blistering second half.. Job done. Finals here we come #U17WWC #SoarFlamingos https://t.co/CFrj08vbvc — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) November 4, 2026

Against the South Americans, Nigeria completely controlled proceedings, registering 35 shots compared to Brazil's seven.

The star of the night was Awawu Bashiru, who scored twice despite starting her first game of the tournament.

Nigeria Flamingos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What to Expect from Japan

Japan enter the final as one of the strongest teams in the competition.

The Asian giants won all their group-stage matches without conceding a goal and have looked clinical throughout the tournament.

Japan's coach.

Although they needed penalties to overcome DPR Korea in the semi-finals after a dramatic comeback, Japan remain one of the favourites for the title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Nigeria already showed they can beat top Asian opposition after defeating DPR Korea earlier in the tournament, giving the Flamingos confidence heading into the biggest match in their history.

History on the Line

For Nigeria, this is more than just another football match.

The Flamingos are 90 minutes away from becoming world champions and writing one of the greatest chapters in Nigerian football history.

🇳🇬 Nigeria are the first-ever African team to reach the #U17WWC Final. https://t.co/cmCUUWpUJ9 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) November 5, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

After overcoming early setbacks and defeating some of the tournament's strongest teams, they now stand one win away from immortality.