This is your chance — Nigeria's brightest youngsters handed U23 opportunity by Chelle

Nigeria U23 coach Eric Chelle has named a 23-man squad featuring Daniel Daga and Abdulmuiz Adeleke for the crucial U23 AFCON qualifiers against DR Congo. The two-legged tie represents the first step towards qualifying for the 2028 Olympic Games.

Eric Chelle has named a 23-man squad for Nigeria's U23 AFCON qualifiers against DR Congo.

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Daniel Daga, Michael Atata and teenage prospect Abdulmuiz Adeleke made the list.

Nigeria will face DR Congo over two legs on 13 and 17 November.

Qualification for the U23 AFCON is the first step towards the 2028 Olympic Games.

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Nigeria's quest to qualify for the Africa U23 Cup of Nations and ultimately the 2028 Olympic Games will be led by a new generation of talent after Eric Chelle named his squad for this month's crucial qualifying ties against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Super Eagles coach, who also released his list for the AFCON 2027 qualifiers, has selected a 23-man squad that blends home-based talent with several exciting youngsters plying their trade across Europe, with midfielder Daniel Daga and teenage attacker Abdulmuiz Adeleke among the standout inclusions.

Eric Chelle

Chelle U23 Boys

Goalkeeper Michael Atata, who has previously been invited to the senior national team, also made the squad and will compete with Finland-based Samuel James and Rivers United shot-stopper Clinton Andy for a starting place between the posts.

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Daga's inclusion is unlikely to raise eyebrows given his growing reputation in Norway with Molde, but many fans will be eager to see Adeleke, one of the most exciting prospects in Nigerian youth football, after another impressive year of development.

Ikorodu City and Super Eagles goalkeeper Michael Atata is expected to man the posts.

The squad also includes defenders Victory Akpe, Vince Osuji and Emmanuel Ochobi, while Peter Edokpolor, Zadok Yohanna and Umar Abubakar provide attacking options ahead of the two-legged encounter.

Seven players selected from the domestic league are expected to depart Nigeria on Tuesday ahead of the first leg, which will take place at the Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi on 13 November.

Zadok Yohanna of Brighton. || X

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The return leg is scheduled for the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo four days later, with a place in the next round at stake.

The U23 AFCON carries extra significance as the tournament will determine Africa's representatives at the men's football event of the 2028 Olympic Games, making these qualifiers among the most important fixtures in the country's youth football calendar.

Former Enyimba rising star, Daniel Daga. (Photo Credit: Enyimba/X)

Goalkeepers: Samuel James (SJK FC, Finland), Clinton Andy (Rivers United), Michael Atata (Ikorodu City)

Defenders: Christian Akpan (Genk, Belgium), Victory Akpe (FC Basel, Switzerland), Vince Osuji (Tromsø, Norway), Emmanuel Godwin (Pardubice, Czechia), Odinaka Alfred (Nasarawa United), Emmanuel Ochobi (Rivers United), Aliu Sugau (Barau FC)

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Midfielders: John Otomewo (Reims, France), Daniel Daga (Molde, Norway), Wilfred George (Kristiansund, Norway), Chibuzor Nwoko (Fulham, England), Aderemi Adeoye (Ikorodu City), Sadiq Saleh (FC Metta, Latvia), Victor Samuel (Pardubice, Czechia)

Forwards: Peter Edokpolor (Benfica, Portugal), Sulaiman Sani (Al-Qadsiah, Saudi Arabia), Umar Abubakar (Famalicao, Portugal), Zadok Yohanna (Brighton, England), Abdullahi Umar (Hradec Kralove, Czechia), Abdulmuiz Adeleke (Sporting Supreme)

Eric Chelle names a 23-man squad for Nigeria’s AFCON U-23 qualifying double-header against DR Congo. https://t.co/ZJ5IC9oW72 — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) November 9, 2026