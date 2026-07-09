Burkina Faso bans NGOs from taking photos of vulnerable people receiving humanitarian aid

Burkina Faso has banned NGOs from taking or publishing degrading photos of vulnerable people receiving humanitarian aid as part of new rules to protect their dignity and privacy.

Burkina Faso has introduced new rules banning NGOs from using degrading photos and videos of people receiving humanitarian aid.

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The policy is designed to protect the dignity, privacy and image rights of vulnerable people.

The rules prohibit exploitative humanitarian images used for fundraising or publicity.

The directive does not ban photography generally but specifically targets degrading portrayals of aid beneficiaries.

The government of Burkina Faso has introduced new regulations prohibiting non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and humanitarian agencies from taking, publishing or using photographs and videos that portray vulnerable people receiving humanitarian assistance in degrading or exploitative ways.

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The directive, issued by the country's Ministry of Humanitarian Action, is aimed at protecting the dignity, privacy and rights of people affected by conflict, displacement and other humanitarian crises. It applies to humanitarian organisations operating across the West African nation.

Under the new rules, NGOs are prohibited from capturing or sharing images that show beneficiaries in humiliating, degrading or undignified situations. The government said such images should not be used for fundraising, publicity or communication campaigns if they undermine the dignity of the individuals concerned.

Burkina Faso Head of State, Ibrahim Traoré

The ministry said humanitarian organisations must ensure that all communication materials respect the privacy, image rights and informed consent of aid recipients. It added that vulnerable people should not be portrayed as objects of pity or exploited to attract sympathy or financial support.

The move comes amid broader efforts by Burkina Faso's military-led government to strengthen oversight of humanitarian organisations operating in the country. Earlier this year, authorities dissolved more than 100 civil society organisations and withdrew the operating licences of several foreign NGOs as part of what the government described as reforms to improve regulation and accountability in the humanitarian sector. Rights groups, however, have raised concerns that some of these measures could further restrict civic space.

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While social media posts have claimed that Burkina Faso has "banned photographing Africans," the regulation is not a blanket ban on photography. Instead, it specifically targets the creation and use of degrading or exploitative images of people receiving humanitarian assistance. Ordinary photography is not prohibited under the directive.