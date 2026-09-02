Uber exits Nigeria after 12 years as it bets big on Robotaxis

Uber exits Nigeria after 12 years as it bets big on Robotaxis

Uber leaves Nigeria after 12 years: What made 4 other African markets more attractive?

Uber has exited Nigeria and Uganda after 12 years. Here’s why Africa’s biggest ride-hailing market was left behind as Uber retains four African markets.

Uber has ended its ride-hailing operations in Nigeria after 12 years, also exiting Uganda on September 2, 2026.

The company will continue operating in Egypt, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa, despite leaving two African markets at once.

Uber has not said Nigeria was unprofitable, but rising operating costs, intense competition and pressure over fares and driver earnings have made the market increasingly difficult.

The exits come as Uber cuts about 3,300 jobs and plans to invest more than $10 billion in autonomous mobility, signalling a broader shift in where the company is putting its resources.

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After 12 years in Nigeria, Uber has shut down its ride-hailing operations.

The company also ended its operations in Uganda with immediate effect on September 2, 2026, while retaining its ride-hailing business in Egypt, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa.

This shows that the exit is not a move to give up on Africa; however, it begs the question: why did Uber leave Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, while keeping these four markets?

The company has not provided a country-by-country explanation. It said only that, after reviewing its business, it had decided to focus its investments on markets where it can create the most value for drivers through earning opportunities at scale.

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While Uber has not said Nigeria was unprofitable, the conditions in Nigeria's ride-hailing market help explain why the country may no longer fit as neatly into the company's priorities.

Nigeria became a tougher market for ride-hailing

Nigeria became a tougher market for ride-hailing

Uber entered Nigeria in 2014, beginning in Lagos, and helped establish app-based ride-hailing as a mainstream way to move around the city. More than a decade later, the market is much more crowded.

Nigeria has a strong demand for app-based transportation, but rising fuel costs, inflation, currency volatility and competition have made the ride-hailing environment more difficult for both drivers and platforms. At the same time, passengers remain highly sensitive to fares.

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For a ride-hailing company, this creates a difficult balance: fares must remain attractive enough for passengers, while drivers need to earn enough to cover fuel, maintenance and other costs.

If fares rise sharply, riders can look elsewhere. If fares remain low, drivers have less incentive to stay on a platform.

That makes simply having a large population and high demand for transportation insufficient. The business also has to work economically at the platform level.

Competition has changed

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When Uber entered Nigeria, app-based ride-hailing was still relatively new. Today, riders can choose from platforms including Bolt, inDrive, Rida and LagRide.

Competition has intensified, but pricing is where the battle is fiercest.

For instance, inDrive provides an alternative to Uber's platform-set pricing by allowing riders and drivers to negotiate fares. Bolt even tested a similar fare-negotiation feature in selected Nigerian cities between November 2024 and February 2025 before dropping it.

At the same time, drivers have pushed platforms over fares and commissions. In March 2026, drivers across Uber and Bolt staged a coordinated strike over earnings and operating costs.

While Uber kept its public reasoning vague, the intense price wars show exactly how difficult the market had become. Riders want cheaper trips, drivers want better earnings, and platforms still need to make the business work.

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Why did Uber keep Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and Egypt?

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Uber has not given an explanation for why it retained Egypt, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa. But its continued operations in these markets show where the company has chosen to maintain its African footprint.

In Egypt, for instance, Uber continues to offer several ride options, including Uber Shuttle in Cairo, while its services remain available across multiple cities in South Africa. That shows continued activity in markets the company has decided to keep.

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This does not mean Uber considers these countries more profitable than Nigeria. The company has not released figures to support such a conclusion.

Instead, the decision appears to come down to where Uber believes it can deploy its resources most effectively and operate at the scale it wants.

Kenya offers one example of Uber adapting to market pressures rather than leaving. The company has adjusted its operations there in response to concerns around driver earnings and operating costs.

Ultimately, keeping a smaller footprint in Africa frees up capital for Uber's true priority.

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Beyond Africa, Uber is building for a driverless future

Uber is building for a driverless future

On the same day Uber announced its Nigeria and Uganda exits, Uber said it would cut about 3,300 jobs, or 10% of its corporate workforce, as part of a global restructuring designed to simplify the company and reduce costs.

The savings will be redirected towards growth, innovation and areas Uber sees as important to its future, including autonomous vehicles.

Uber is also putting serious money behind that future. The company expects to commit more than $10 billion to autonomous mobility over the coming years and is working with several partners to expand robotaxi services.

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What Uber's exit means for Nigeria

Uber's departure is unlikely to kill Nigeria's ride-hailing industry. If anything, it allows competitors to capture Uber's former riders and drivers.

Bolt and inDrive are already established, and the disappearance of one of the industry's biggest names could intensify competition for Uber's customer base.