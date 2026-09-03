Nigerian care worker jailed eight years in UK over attacks on elderly, vulnerable victims.

Nigerian care worker jailed eight years in UK over attacks on elderly, vulnerable victims.

32-year-old Nigerian care worker jailed 8 years for robbing elderly, vulnerable people he once cared for in UK, faces deportation

Nigerian former care worker Ediongseyene Essien has been jailed for eight years in the UK after robbing elderly and vulnerable people, including former clients.

Nigerian former care worker Ediongseyene Essien, 32, was jailed for eight years by Liverpool Crown Court.

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He targeted elderly and vulnerable people, including some he had previously cared for.

His sentence comprises three years for burglary and five years for robbery, served consecutively.

Essien will serve 30% of his sentence before being deported, while a restraining order protects his six victims.

A 32-year-old Nigerian former care worker, Ediongseyene Essien, has been sentenced to eight years in prison in the United Kingdom after being convicted of burglary and robbery offences targeting elderly and vulnerable people, including some he had previously cared for.

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Essien, who lived in Walton, Liverpool, appeared before Liverpool Crown Court on Friday, August 28, 2026, where he was sentenced to three years for burglary and five years for robbery, with the sentences to be served consecutively.

Merseyside Police said Essien, as a Nigerian national, will serve 30 per cent of his sentence before being deported from the UK. A restraining order has also been imposed in relation to his six victims.

According to the police, Essien worked as a carer until March 9, when his employers suspended him following allegations of theft.

The following day, March 10, he committed four separate burglaries in Liverpool’s L6 area, targeting elderly and otherwise vulnerable people for whom he had previously worked as a carer.

In the first incident, police said Essien stole a bank card from a vulnerable blind man and used it to make several transactions nearby.

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He later gained access to another property and entered the bedroom of an elderly resident, although police said nothing was believed to have been stolen.

At about 7:30pm that evening, Essien allegedly entered the home of a severely disabled person, although nothing was believed to have been taken.

About 9pm, he smashed the rear patio door of an elderly couple’s home. Police said the couple watched as Essien entered their living room and stole a wallet containing cash.

Essien was arrested on March 16 in connection with the offences and was conditionally released on bail while police continued their investigation.

However, police said he was involved in two further robbery offences on May 15.

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At about 2:20pm, Essien went to the home of a vulnerable man with several health conditions, forced his way inside and took cash from the living room.

About three hours later, at around 5pm, he approached a vulnerable woman carrying a walking stick in the Fairfield area and forcibly grabbed her handbag, stealing cash and bank cards.

He was arrested again on May 17 and charged with both robbery offences before being remanded in custody.

A 32-year-old Nigerian former care worker, Ediongseyene Essien

Detective Inspector Kevin O’Rourke of Merseyside Police described Essien’s actions as “reprehensible”, particularly because some of the victims had previously been under his care.

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O’Rourke said it was “beyond comprehension” that someone in Essien’s profession would target people he had previously cared for and then go on to push and grab other elderly and unwell victims in his desperation for money.

The detective inspector said the victims had suffered considerable distress as a result of the offences and thanked them for their cooperation throughout the investigation.

He also highlighted the role of CCTV and doorbell cameras in helping police identify suspects and investigate offences, urging members of the public to report criminal or suspicious activity captured on such devices.