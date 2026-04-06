Nigeria wastes 38 million tonnes of food while 30.6 million people go hungry

Nigeria has become Africa’s top food waster, with roughly 38 million tonnes of food lost annually, according to EU and UNIDO officials. From farms to weddings to restaurants, edible food is lost due to poor infrastructure, lack of processing industries, and cultural practices.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, faces a serious problem. About 24.2 million people are going hungry .

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Yet, according to officials from the European Union, the Federal Government, and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), the country wastes around 38 million tonnes of food every year. This is more than any other nation in Africa.

This was disclosed in a statement by the EU delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS on Monday, during the International Zero Waste Day commemoration in Abuja, themed “Food Waste Reduction – Minimisation and Valorisation".

Zissimos Vergos, Deputy Ambassador, EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, said food waste in Nigeria not only wastes edible resources but also fuels climate change.

“When food is wasted, the water, energy, and labour used to produce it are wasted too,” Vergos said. “Food loss and waste contribute up to 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions and nearly 40% of global methane emissions.”

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Vergos noted that nearly one billion tonnes of food, nearly one-fifth of all food available to consumers, went to waste in 2022 alone. “This is not just a loss of food; it is a squandering of precious resources, a missed opportunity to combat hunger, and a direct threat to our planet’s health,” he added.

Ambassador Philbert Johnson, UNIDO’s Director in Nigeria

Ambassador Philbert Johnson, UNIDO’s Director in Nigeria, warned that wasted food undermines economic growth, health, and social stability. He emphasised that food is more than a commodity. He said it is “a foundation of wealth, a driver of health, and a pillar of security.”

Vergos commended Nigeria’s efforts to tackle the problem and pointed to initiatives like the Circular Economy Roadmap, the Interministerial Circular Economy Committee, and the development of a National Plastic Waste Management Regulation. He described these as “structural shifts” showing that Nigeria is taking ownership of its food waste challenges.

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The problem is not mysterious. Viral videos on social media show farmers pleading for industries to process surplus produce into finished goods. In one clip, a farmer appealed:

“We are appealing to the government to establish industries that can process raw agricultural products into finished goods, such as pineapple juice. Farmers are currently suffering because there are no buyers for their produce in the market. We urgently need companies that can process pineapples and reduce this waste.”

“We are appealing to the government to establish industries that can process raw agricultural products into finished goods, such as pineapple juice. Farmers are currently suffering because there are no buyers for their produce in the market. We urgently need companies that can… pic.twitter.com/SmQ9355ODI — 𝐀𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐲𝐆𝐑𝐍 (@AsakyGRN) April 1, 2026

Social media posts also highlight waste at the consumer and commercial levels. Chef Amaka tweeted:

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“The amount of food wasted at Nigerian weddings could feed entire communities. We need to move past ‘prestige’ and start being intentional. Food is a blessing, don’t bin it.”

The amount of food wasted at Nigerian weddings could feed entire communities. We need to move past "prestige" and start being intentional.



Food is a blessing, don't bin it. #foodwaste pic.twitter.com/VDzMrNZHzC — Chiamaka Nwakalor-Egemba (@chef_amakaa) January 30, 2026

Meanwhile, Bearded Dr Sina shared an experience at a fast-food outlet:

“I went to Chicken Republic around 8 pm to get a meal. I asked what happens to all the pastries, chicken, rice, and food that are unsold. She said the company policy is to throw all the food away.”

Minister of Environment Balarabe Lawal

The Nigerian government is taking steps to curb this growing problem. Minister of Environment Balarabe Lawal said initiatives include market-level projects to reduce post-harvest losses and integrating circular economy principles into national policy.

In his keynote address, the Minister said food waste threatens the environment and wastes water, energy, labour, and capital, while Nigerians continue to face food insecurity. The ministry has launched projects targeting food waste elimination in major markets across the country, particularly post-harvest losses.

Vergos also outlined lessons from the EU to tackle the issue: invest in rural roads and cold storage, promote value-added processing of fresh produce, and embed zero-waste education in schools. UNIDO also reaffirmed its readiness to support Nigeria through funding, technical cooperation, and solidarity.