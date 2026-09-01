Health workers attended to suspected diphtheria patients as the outbreak claimed lives in parts of Niger State

Health workers attended to suspected diphtheria patients as the outbreak claimed lives in parts of Niger State

Parents skipped vaccines, now 17 people have died from diphtheria in Niger State

Diphtheria has claimed 17 lives in Niger State in 2026, with health officials blaming low childhood immunisation. Authorities are urging parents to vaccinate their children as fresh deaths are recorded.

17 people have died from diphtheria in Niger State between January and early August 2026.

Fresh deaths were recorded in Chanchaga and Katcha LGAs, while 124 confirmed cases have been reported.

Health officials blamed low childhood immunisation for the rising death toll and urged parents to vaccinate their children.

UNICEF and the Niger State government are strengthening community engagement to improve healthcare, disease prevention and routine immunisation.

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A diphtheria outbreak in Niger State has continued to raise concerns after health authorities confirmed that 17 people have died from the disease this year, with fresh deaths recorded in the last few days.

The latest fatalities happened in Chanchaga and Katcha Local Government Areas, where the disease has continued to spread.

According to the Niger State Primary Health Care Development Agency, the state has recorded 124 confirmed cases of diphtheria between January and early August 2026, while 74 patients have recovered and been discharged after receiving treatment in Bida and Agaie LGAs. Surveillance is also ongoing in Suleja LGA to monitor the situation.

Speaking during a two-day capacity-building workshop organised by the agency in partnership with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Minna, the Executive Director of the agency, Dr. Junaidu Inuwa, said many of the deaths could have been prevented if more children had received routine vaccinations.

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Officials urged parents and guardians to vaccinate their children after the state recorded multiple diphtheria-related deaths.

He blamed the high casualty rate on vaccine hesitancy among some parents and guardians.

"Most parents are not immunising their children and the community structure needs to do a lot for us."

He added: "I am sure most of you are aware that recently we have an outbreak of some diseases in Chanchaga and Katcha LGAs. There are 10 cases and all of them died. We even lost another patient on Tuesday at the General Hospital, Minna."

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Dr. Inuwa urged women and community leaders to educate families about the importance of routine immunisation, especially for infants and young children.

Dr. Junaidu Inuwa addressed stakeholders during the health workshop and blamed low immunisation rates for the high casualty figures.

He also encouraged nursing mothers to ensure their children receive all recommended vaccines to reduce the risk of preventable diseases.

Also speaking at the workshop, Ibrahim Mohammed, Social and Behavioural Change Specialist at UNICEF's Kaduna Field Office, said the training was designed to strengthen community engagement in healthcare delivery.

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According to him: "We are looking at an integrative approach to healthcare services across the community."

The workshop focused on improving local community participation in healthcare, nutrition, child protection, sanitation, education and disease prevention.

Diphtheria is a highly contagious bacterial infection that mainly affects the nose and throat. It spreads through coughing, sneezing or close contact with an infected person. The disease can cause difficulty in breathing, heart complications and even death if not treated early.