Meet 9-year-old Charlotte Muritala, Nigerian ‘maths genius’ teaching mathematics on TikTok

Meet Charlotte Muritala, a nine-year-old Nigerian maths talent from Kwara State teaching algebra, fractions and other topics on TikTok.

Charlotte Muritala is nine years old and from Ofa, Kwara State.

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The JSS2 student developed an interest in mathematics at about five years old.

She uses TikTok, a whiteboard and a marker to teach topics including algebra, fractions and LCM.

Charlotte encourages other children to keep practising, embrace mistakes and never give up.

At just nine years old, Charlotte Muritala is using a smartphone, a whiteboard and a marker to turn TikTok into an unconventional classroom where she teaches mathematics to other children.

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Charlotte, from Ofa in Kwara State, is a JSS2 student whose interest in mathematics began when she was about five years old.

Her growing popularity online has drawn attention to her ability to explain mathematical problems in a simple, step-by-step manner, particularly topics that many pupils often find difficult.

In her videos, Charlotte teaches topics including algebra, fractions, cross multiplication and lowest common multiple (LCM).

Rather than simply providing answers, she demonstrates how to arrive at the solution, breaking questions into smaller steps.

Speaking about her approach to difficult mathematics problems, Charlotte said she first breaks them down into smaller parts.

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“First, I like breaking them into small part. That makes it easier for me.”

She also explained how she approaches questions when her first method does not work.

“Once I start solving the hard problem, if I am not getting it, I will go and choose the best method and start solving it step by step.”

For Charlotte, mathematics is not something she sees as a burden.

“Mathematics is fun for me. Some questions are hard, but I like solving them.”

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Charlotte Muritala, 9-year-old math genius turning TikTok into classroom

Her mother has played an important role in helping her share her interest with a wider audience.

Charlotte said her mother created an online platform where she could share what she knows with other children.

“My mum created another platform for me to share what I know to other children. I feel very happy and proud of myself.”

Her father also described Charlotte as a child who spends considerable time learning and reading.

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“She's always with mathematics. Every time, she's always learning, reading every time.”

Despite her strong academic interest, her father stressed that she still enjoys the activities expected of a child her age, including playing.

Charlotte's mathematics teacher has also recognised her unusual ability and passion for solving mathematical problems.

The teacher described her as an exceptional student and called for greater support for children with outstanding abilities.

Such support, according to the teacher, should include access to qualified teachers, scholarships and adequate funding to help gifted children develop their abilities.

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Charlotte, meanwhile, has a simple message for other children who struggle with mathematics: keep practising and do not be afraid of making mistakes.

“Never give up. They should keep practising every day and don't be afraid of mistakes.”

Her story highlights how children are increasingly using social media platforms not only for entertainment but also to teach, learn and share knowledge.

For Charlotte, TikTok has become an opportunity to share a subject she enjoys with other children, while demonstrating that age does not necessarily determine a person's ability to explain what they have learnt.

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