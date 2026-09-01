Police officers in Bauchi State arrested 70-year-old Usman Abubakar after he was accused of defiling an eight-year-old girl in the Tsakanin Bayara area

Police officers in Bauchi State arrested 70-year-old Usman Abubakar after he was accused of defiling an eight-year-old girl in the Tsakanin Bayara area

Father raised alarm after 8-year-old daughter’s encounter with 70-year-old man allegedly took a dark turn

A 70-year-old man has been arrested in Bauchi after allegedly defiling an eight-year-old girl in an uncompleted building. Police say the suspect confessed during interrogation as investigations continue.

A 70-year-old man was arrested for allegedly defiling an eight-year-old girl in Bauchi.

Police said the suspect allegedly lured the child into an uncompleted building before committing the offence.

The victim received medical attention, while police said the suspect confessed during interrogation.

The case has been transferred to the SCID, and the Commissioner of Police ordered prosecution after investigations are completed.

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A 70-year-old man, identified as Usman Abubakar, has landed in police custody in Bauchi State after he was accused of allegedly defiling an eight-year-old girl.

The incident reportedly happened in the Tsakanin Bayara area of Bauchi metropolis and has sparked outrage among residents.

According to the Bauchi State Police Command, the girl's 48-year-old father reported the case at the 'E' Division, Yelwa, on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

Police spokesperson, SP Nafiu Habib, said the father told officers that the incident happened two days earlier, on Sunday, August 24, at about 11 a.m.

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The victim's 48-year-old father filed a official complaint regarding the alleged assault at the 'E' Division Police Station in Yelwa.

The police statement read in part, "The case was reported at 'E' Division Yelwa on Wednesday, 26th August, 2026 at about 1130hrs, by a 48-year-old father, of Tsakanin Bayara.

"He stated that on Sunday, 24th August, 2026 at about 1100hrs, one Usman Abubakar, a 70-year-old man, of the same address, allegedly lured his 8-year-old daughter to an uncompleted building in the area where he had unlawful carnal knowledge of her."

Habib said officers moved quickly after receiving the complaint and arrested the suspect.

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According to the police, the suspect allegedly confessed to the offence while being questioned.

The victim was also taken to the Police Clinic for medical examination and treatment as part of the investigation.

Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, condemned the alleged crime and assured residents that the command would handle the matter thoroughly.

Authorities transferred the eight-year-old girl to the Police Clinic, where medical personnel conducted an examination and provided necessary treatment.

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He also directed investigators to ensure the suspect is charged to court once investigations are concluded.

The case has now been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Bauchi for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The police also used the opportunity to remind parents and guardians to keep a close watch on children and report any suspicious behaviour around their communities.