Next Destination Revealed for Manchester United Wonderkid JJ Gabriel

One of European football's brightest prospects, 16-year-old JJ Gabriel, is on the verge of completing a move to Real Madrid.

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The English wonderkid is already training in the Spanish capital as the final details of his switch to Los Blancos are being ironed out. According to Ben Fernandez Santos, decisive days lie ahead to finalize the deal, securing one of the continent's most promising talents for Madrid. Meanwhile, Matteo Moretto reports that the transfer is virtually done.

Barcelona had also shown strong interest in the teenager, but the Catalans have conceded defeat and pulled out of the race, with the player set on continuing his development at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Gabriel, who recently turned 16, requested to leave Manchester United, having broken several age-group records in the club's academy. At just 14 years old, he had already signed a lucrative sponsorship deal with Nike that surpassed the terms of Neymar's contract at the same age.