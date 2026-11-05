Rising star Yedika announced as Apple Music Nigeria's latest Up Next Artist

Apple Music today announces Nigerian singer, songwriter and performer Yedika as the latest artist to be featured in its Up Next artist development programme in Nigeria.

Born in Kano and raised in Lagos, Yedika, brings a multicultural perspective to his music, blending Afrobeats with a fresh Afro-fusion sound. Drawing on the experiences and influences of his upbringing, he is establishing his identity as an emerging voice in contemporary Nigerian music. His breakout single “Believe” has surpassed five million streams across digital streaming platforms, introducing his sound to a growing audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I only started putting out music this year, and the love and support from my fans has been unreal. I'm seeing my music everywhere, so to be chosen by a global brand like Apple Music for Up Next Nigeria is a dream come true,” Yedika tells Apple Music. “I'm so grateful to Apple Music for believing in my music, and to every fan who has played, shared and rooted for me from the beginning. This is just the start. In the year ahead, expect more music, bigger moments, and even more of me. I can't wait to share it all with you.”

Signed to Horme Music, Yedika has entered a new chapter with his debut EP, Motion. The project follows the success of “Believe” and showcases his developing sound as he continues to build momentum as a recording artist. His recent releases also include “Compare” and “Celebe”, alongside “Pepeneda”, which appears with “Believe” in his growing catalogue. With Motion already surpassing seven million streams across digital streaming platforms and earning placements on four editorial playlists, Yedika is building a foundation for the next stage of his career.

As the latest Up Next act to be spotlighted in Nigeria, Yedika will be featured across Apple Music’s Up Next playlist. The curated Up Next playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world. The playlist is genre-agnostic and represents a line-up of artists our global editors are passionate about and eager to expose to a larger audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement