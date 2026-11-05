Advertisement

Rising star Yedika announced as Apple Music Nigeria's latest Up Next Artist

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 11:12 - 05 November 2026
Apple Music announces Yedika as the latest Up Next Artist in Nigeria
Apple Music today announces Nigerian singer, songwriter and performer  Yedika as the latest artist to be featured in its Up Next artist development programme in Nigeria.
Advertisement

Born in Kano and raised in Lagos, Yedika, brings a multicultural perspective to his music, blending Afrobeats with a fresh Afro-fusion sound. Drawing on the experiences and influences of his upbringing, he is establishing his identity as an emerging voice in contemporary Nigerian music. His breakout single “Believe” has surpassed five million streams across digital streaming platforms, introducing his sound to a growing audience. 

Advertisement

“I only started putting out music this year, and the love and support from my fans has been unreal. I'm seeing my music everywhere, so to be chosen by a global brand like Apple Music for Up Next Nigeria is a dream come true,” Yedika tells Apple Music. “I'm so grateful to Apple Music for believing in my music, and to every fan who has played, shared and rooted for me from the beginning. This is just the start. In the year ahead,  expect more music, bigger moments, and even more of me. I can't wait to  share it all with you.” 

Signed to Horme Music, Yedika has entered a new chapter with his debut  EP, Motion. The project follows the success of “Believe” and showcases his developing sound as he continues to build momentum as a recording artist. His recent releases also include “Compare” and “Celebe”, alongside “Pepeneda”, which appears with “Believe” in his growing catalogue. With  Motion already surpassing seven million streams across digital streaming platforms and earning placements on four editorial playlists, Yedika is building a foundation for the next stage of his career. 

As the latest Up Next act to be spotlighted in Nigeria, Yedika will be featured across Apple Music’s Up Next playlist. The curated Up Next playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world. The playlist is genre-agnostic and represents a line-up of artists our global editors are passionate about and eager to expose to a larger audience. 

Advertisement

The vast global Up Next roster of past talent includes Grammy-nominated and critically lauded talent like 6lack, Daniel Caesar, H.E.R., Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, Amy Shark, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Claudio, Sigrid, Mr Eazi,  Stefflon Don, Bad Bunny, Juice WRLD, Bazzi, Jax Jones, NCT 127,  Summer Walker, Tierra Whack, Dean Lewis, Pink Sweat$, Koffee, Megan  Thee Stallion, Clairo, Lunay, Jessie Reyez, Orville Peck,  Victoria Monét, Ingrid Andress, Conan Gray, Don Toliver, Rema, BENEE,  Holly Humberstone, Natanael Cano, Givēon, beabadoobee, Arlo Parks,  Tate McRae, Fousheé and Tems.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Former Arsenal star tips Saliba to ditch Gunners for Real Madrid
Sports
05.11.2026
Former Arsenal star tips Saliba to ditch Gunners for Real Madrid
Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi during the game against Brighton.
Football
05.11.2026
Ex-Man United chief scout insists Super Eagles star can save Red Devils
Arokodare sends Eric Chelle unmissable message ahead of Super Eagles AFCON Q squad
Sports
05.11.2026
Arokodare sends Eric Chelle unmissable message ahead of Super Eagles AFCON Q squad
Cristiano Ronaldo, his mother Dolores Aveiro and wife Georgina Rodriguez
Sports
05.11.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife Georgina and mother Dolores react to Portugal retirement
Toyin Abraham issues cease-and-desist warning over alleged defamatory statements
Entertainment
05.11.2026
Toyin Abraham issues cease-and-desist warning over alleged defamatory statements
Can King Promise take Ghanaian Pop music to the promised land?
Entertainment
05.11.2026
Can King Promise take Ghanaian Pop music to the promised land?

Signing in with Google...