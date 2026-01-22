Netflix Is Updating Its App So You’ll Scroll (And Watch) More Often

Netflix is redesigning its mobile app in 2026, adding short-form video feeds and swipeable clips to increase daily engagement and enhance content discovery for users worldwide.

Netflix is planning a major redesign of its mobile app in 2026 as it competes with social platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube for daily engagement. According to a report from TechCrunch , the streaming giant wants to make the app more dynamic and habit-forming, moving beyond the traditional model of watching full-length shows or movies. The update is part of Netflix’s ongoing effort to remain relevant in a landscape where users increasingly interact with content in short, easily consumable formats.

The company’s goal is to increase user retention and daily activity on the app by making browsing and discovery more engaging. Netflix executives highlighted that the redesign is not just about aesthetics or navigation; it is a strategic move to ensure the platform stays competitive in a world dominated by social media and short-form content consumption.

Short-Form Video Feeds and New Features

At the centre of Netflix’s redesign is a vertical, swipeable short-form video feed, similar to the format popularised by TikTok and Instagram Reels. Users will be able to scroll through clips from shows, movies, and other content, creating a more interactive and continuous browsing experience.

Netflix has been testing these short vertical feeds since mid-2025, and the company now plans to make them a core part of the mobile experience. By showing content in this format, Netflix hopes users will discover shows and films they might not have searched for, increasing overall engagement and time spent on the platform.

In addition to short-form video feeds, Netflix is expanding its focus on video podcasts and other bite-sized content. The platform has secured original podcasts hosted by celebrities like Pete Davidson and Michael Irvin and is bringing in content from partners such as Spotify and iHeartMedia. These features are designed to make Netflix feel more like a content discovery hub, combining streaming, social interaction, and entertainment discovery in one app.

This approach positions Netflix to compete directly with social platforms for attention. By integrating vertical feeds and short-form clips, the company aims to increase the frequency of user visits and turn the app into a place where audiences come not only to watch but to explore, scroll, and engage daily.

Company Vision and Strategy

Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters described the redesign as a foundation for ongoing experimentation. According to Peters, the new structure will allow the company to “iterate, test, evolve, and improve” the app over time, ensuring that Netflix can adapt to changes in user behaviour and stay ahead of competitors.

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos added that the lines around traditional TV consumption have blurred. Users no longer just watch shows; they engage with a mix of content, including films, podcasts, clips, and live events across different platforms. The redesign reflects Netflix’s broader strategy of competing not just with other streaming services but with social media and entertainment apps that attract daily attention.

By making the mobile experience more interactive, Netflix hopes to build stronger connections with users. The company is emphasising daily engagement as a key metric, encouraging viewers to spend time exploring the app every day rather than only during binge-watching sessions. This shift signals a long-term vision of Netflix as a platform where content discovery and engagement are as important as the subscription model itself.

Timeline and Implications

The redesigned Netflix app is expected to roll out later in 2026, although the company may continue testing features and refining the interface throughout the year. By implementing vertical feeds, video podcasts, and curated content from partners, Netflix is aiming to increase both user engagement and content discovery.

The implications of this redesign are significant. Users will likely spend more time on the app, discovering shows, movies, and podcasts they may not have found otherwise. This increase in engagement can also open up opportunities for Netflix to expand its ad-supported tier and enhance monetisation.

Furthermore, by adopting a social-style approach, Netflix is signalling a change in how it thinks about entertainment. The platform is no longer just a library of shows and films; it is evolving into a daily destination for discovery, interaction, and entertainment, bridging the gap between streaming services and social media.

For the global streaming market, Netflix’s move could influence other platforms to rethink their mobile strategies. As short-form content continues to dominate attention spans, integrating swipeable feeds and interactive clips may become a standard for user retention and engagement.

In short, Netflix’s app redesign shows the company’s commitment to remaining competitive in a social-media-driven world, keeping users engaged every day, and blending streaming with content discovery in a seamless experience.

