Netflix Developing Feature Documentary on Dana White

Although streaming giant Netflix missed out on securing UFC broadcasting rights, the platform has landed a major documentary project centered on the combat sports promotion's longtime boss.

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According to Page Six Hollywood, Dana White will be the focus of the upcoming production, slated for release in the first quarter of 2027. Directed by Gotham Chopra, the project was reportedly greenlit by former Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria.

Initially conceived as a documentary about Las Vegas, the project's focus shifted entirely to White. The film is expected to include footage from the UFC Freedom 250 event hosted by President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House, while also chronicling the promoter's venture into the squared circle through Zuffa Boxing.