Advertisement

Netflix Developing Feature Documentary on Dana White

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 16:07 - 04 November 2026
Advertisement

Although streaming giant Netflix missed out on securing UFC broadcasting rights, the platform has landed a major documentary project centered on the combat sports promotion's longtime boss.

Advertisement

According to Page Six Hollywood, Dana White will be the focus of the upcoming production, slated for release in the first quarter of 2027. Directed by Gotham Chopra, the project was reportedly greenlit by former Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria.

Initially conceived as a documentary about Las Vegas, the project's focus shifted entirely to White. The film is expected to include footage from the UFC Freedom 250 event hosted by President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House, while also chronicling the promoter's venture into the squared circle through Zuffa Boxing.

Director Gotham Chopra brings a proven track record in sports documentary filmmaking. He produced the series "Man in the Arena," which chronicled Tom Brady's Super Bowl victories and iconic NFL career. Chopra has also served as executive producer on several other sports titles, including "The Rise of the 49ers," "Alex vs. A-Rod," and "The Quincy Avery Effect."

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Former Arsenal star tips Saliba to ditch Gunners for Real Madrid
Sports
05.11.2026
Former Arsenal star tips Saliba to ditch Gunners for Real Madrid
Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi during the game against Brighton.
Football
05.11.2026
Ex-Man United chief scout insists Super Eagles star can save Red Devils
Arokodare sends Eric Chelle unmissable message ahead of Super Eagles AFCON Q squad
Sports
05.11.2026
Arokodare sends Eric Chelle unmissable message ahead of Super Eagles AFCON Q squad
Cristiano Ronaldo, his mother Dolores Aveiro and wife Georgina Rodriguez
Sports
05.11.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife Georgina and mother Dolores react to Portugal retirement
Toyin Abraham issues cease-and-desist warning over alleged defamatory statements
Entertainment
05.11.2026
Toyin Abraham issues cease-and-desist warning over alleged defamatory statements
Can King Promise take Ghanaian Pop music to the promised land?
Entertainment
05.11.2026
Can King Promise take Ghanaian Pop music to the promised land?

Signing in with Google...