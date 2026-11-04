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"Negligence and Greed": Adam Silver Under Fire Over Wave of NBA Star Injuries!

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 08:50 - 04 November 2026
The NBA season has tipped off with a string of injuries to marquee stars, reigniting debate over whether the grueling schedule is to blame.
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Pundit Bill Simmons took things a step further with sharp criticism directed at commissioner Adam Silver, insisting that the league is prioritizing greed over player health.

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"You're breaking your players down, degrading the quality of the product, and putting their careers in jeopardy. This season should be 70 games," Simmons stated.

"If you talked to literally anyone who plays basketball, they would tell you the season has to be shorter. Failing to address that at this stage is sheer negligence. I genuinely believe that. It comes down to outright negligence and greed—those are the exact two words."

As a reminder, Anthony Edwards is expected to be sidelined for around two months following arthroscopic knee surgery.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have taken heavy hits with Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace ruled out for the majority of the season, while Chet Holmgren is projected to miss around two months undergoing treatment for a minor patellar tendon tear in his right knee.

Hamstring issues have struck marquee guards including Tyrese Haliburton and Ja Morant.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard and Paolo Banchero managed just two appearances early in the campaign before dropping out of the lineup with lower-leg injuries requiring multi-week recoveries.

NBA Standings:

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