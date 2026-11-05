Neemias Queta Shines in Celtics' Win Over Bucks

Portuguese international makes an impact at TD Garden in Boston

Following a loss to the Rockets, the Boston Celtics bounced back on home court with a 109-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, fueled by a standout performance from Neemias Queta.

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The Portuguese international played a key role in Boston's triumph on a night when the Celtics had to cope without Jayson Tatum.

Queta made the most of his 29 minutes on the floor, putting together a highly solid display: 9 points (4-of-8 from the field and 1-of-3 from the free-throw line), 12 rebounds (including 4 on the offensive glass), three assists, and two blocks.

Paul George (25) and Derrick White (24) led the scoring for the Celtics, while Tyler Herro was the top performer for the Bucks with 25 points.

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