'Back where we belong' — Davido, Falz, Atiku, Starmer, Kagame, Ruto, celebrate Arsenal's title win

Arsenal are Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years, and the celebrations have been one of the loudest and most theatrical on this side of the world.

Arsenal have won the Premier League for the first time since the 2003–04 Invincibles season.

Nigerian celebrities, including Davido, Falz, Tiwa Savage and DJ Cuppy, celebrated wildly online.

African political leaders such as Paul Kagame, William Ruto and Atiku Abubakar also reacted to the title win.

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The title was sealed on Monday, May 19, when defending champions Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by AFC Bournemouth, leaving them four points behind Arsenal with one game remaining, mathematically unable to catch Mikel Arteta's side.

Premier League champions, Arsenal

Arsenal had done the hard work the day prior, beating Burnley 1-0 to move to 82 points, with a record of 25 wins and 7 draws from 37 matches.

The last time Arsenal were champions of England was the 2003-2004 season, Arsène Wenger's legendary Invincibles campaign, in which the club went unbeaten across all 38 league games. Twenty-two years is a long time, and Nigerian social media made absolutely sure nobody forgot how long it had been.

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Singer Seun Kuti celebrates Arsenal's first Premier League title in 22 years. pic.twitter.com/EAOZzpBDFR — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) May 19, 2026

Davido announced his return to the fold with characteristic bluntness, "BACK A GUNNER!!!", a post that immediately drew mockery from fans who remembered his conspicuous silence during the lean years. DJ Cuppy was equally self-aware, posting "Up Gunners" and asking whether the fanbase would take her back. The internet's verdict was mixed.

arsenal today

man u tomorrow



anywhere belle face 😂 — Ọmọ Akin (@GuyMr10) May 19, 2026

Wait till we win the Champions League. We only want good luck.

😏😏😏 — Everest (@novieverest) May 19, 2026

Not everyone needed to find their way back. Falz never left and celebrated by calling his tailor to commission a custom agbada for the occasion. Seun Kuti went on a night drive in full Arsenal kit, swinging his jersey out of the window. Footballer Victor Boniface traced his fandom all the way back to his first jersey, a full kit, socks and boots included, bought by his mother. Tiwa Savage and Chike also posted their congratulations.

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Falz celebrates Arsenal and called his tailor to see him his agbada he’ll use to celebrate on the D-day 😂✨ 🏆 pic.twitter.com/gBbbsuWOA3 — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) May 19, 2026

The political class showed up in equal measure. Former Senate President Bukola Saraki declared the Gunners "back where we belong." Former Governor Rauf Aregbesola called it "twenty-two years in the making." Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar delivered a full speech about resilience and discipline. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer kept it simple: "Champions."

Twenty-two years in the making! What a time to be alive. Congratulations. — Rauf Aregbesola (@raufaregbesola) May 19, 2026

Beyond Nigeria, two African heads of state weighed in. Rwanda's Paul Kagame, whose country holds a shirt sponsorship partnership with the club, offered congratulations to the country's "VisitRwanda partner." Kenya's William Ruto went further, delivering a meditation on hope, resilience, and the long road to the summit that could have doubled as a campaign speech.

It has been quite an experience to follow @Arsenal Football Club's epic adventure, from times of struggle and crushing setback, to successive seasons of recovery and resurgence on their glorious path to the summit of the English Premier League.



In this time, we have witnessed… pic.twitter.com/s5Ua2pMiVH — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) May 19, 2026

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