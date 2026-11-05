NBA vultures circle Denver: "Nikola Jokic sounds edgy, Nuggets are stumbling!" – Does a $360M deal change everything?!

Renowned journalist Howard Beck reveals in an analysis for The Ringer that rival front offices are closely monitoring the frustration of Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo, and Devin Booker, as early stumbles by Denver, Miami, and Phoenix fuel trade speculation.

Renowned American journalist Howard Beck revealed in an analysis for The Ringer that rival executives are closely monitoring the mounting frustration of three superstars: Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo, and Devin Booker. Beck pulled no punches in outlining the ruthless nature of the NBA business, where one team's crisis instantly becomes another's opportunity.

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"Jokic sounds edgy, and the league knows no reason!"

Nikola Jokic sounds a bit edgy. Bam Adebayo seems genuinely frustrated. And Devin Booker? He looks like a player whose prime talent is currently being squandered. Is it comically early to speculate on their long-term futures? By any standard of common sense—absolutely. But the NBA rarely operates on common sense. Rival executives are keeping close tabs on the early stumbles in Denver, Miami, and Phoenix, while also monitoring developments in New Orleans and Sacramento.

It is the harsh reality of the league—one franchise's misery is another's opportunity. Although the trade deadline is months away, scouting, intel gathering, and plotting moves are a 24/7, 365-day operation, Beck noted.

The NBA is hungry for blockbuster trades!

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Early-season results have hardly inspired confidence. Miami is scuffling with an unconvincing 2-5 record, while the Suns are in an even deeper hole after managing just one win in five outings (1-4). Things are far from smooth in Colorado, either. Denver has opened the campaign inconsistently, alternating wins and losses, as the three-time league MVP searches for his signature dominant rhythm. Through the first seven games, Jokic is averaging 22 points on 47.2 percent shooting from the field—unusually modest numbers compared to the otherworldly standards the basketball world expects from him.

What truly fires up the imagination of rival front offices, however, is the financial backdrop. Jokic intentionally bypassed an early contract extension with Denver last summer, pushing that decision to next offseason when he becomes eligible for a staggering five-year, $360 million supermax deal. While Jokic has consistently reaffirmed his loyalty to the Nuggets, opposing executives are watching closely for any sign of discontent, gauging whether an extended championship hangover in Colorado could test his faith in the franchise's trajectory.