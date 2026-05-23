Obi Cubana debunks rumors of deleting Tinubu's City Boy Movement posts from his Instagram page

Obi Cubana debunks rumors of deleting Tinubu's City Boy Movement posts from his Instagram page

Obi Cubana shuts down rumours of dumping Tinubu’s City Boy Movement, declares ‘City Boy for life’

Obi Cubana has denied rumours that he dumped Tinubu’s City Boy Movement after viral claims alleged he deleted related Instagram posts. The businessman broke his silence with a strong response that has sparked fresh reactions online.

SUMMARY

Advertisement

Advertisement

Socialite Obi Cubana has forcefully debunked viral claims that he wiped pro-Tinubu media from his Instagram page.

Unverified reports and screenshots suggested that the billionaire businessman had backed down from his political role amid economic scrutiny.

Independent checks confirm his 2,748 posts remain intact, with the socialite reinforcing his stance: "City Boy for life... no leave, no transfer."

The City Boy Movement has also issued a disclaimer dismissing any friction or regional fallout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nigerian businessman and socialite, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has dismissed viral claims suggesting he quietly abandoned President Bola Tinubu’s City Boy Movement amid growing economic frustrations across the country.

The rumours erupted on Thursday after screenshots circulated online claiming the nightlife entrepreneur had deleted several Instagram posts associated with the pro-Tinubu movement ahead of the 2027 elections.

The development quickly triggered reactions across social media, with many users speculating that the billionaire businessman may have distanced himself from the political group due to mounting public criticism over Nigeria’s economic situation.

However, fresh checks on Obi Cubana’s Instagram page later showed that his 2,748 posts were still intact, contradicting the viral claims.

A live check of Obi Cubana’s verified Instagram page on Saturday shows his total post count sitting intact at 2,749, directly contradicting claims that he wiped his feed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apparently reacting to the controversy, Obi Cubana took to his IG story to publicly reaffirm his support for the movement.

“City Boy for life....no leave no transfer,” he wrote.

"No leave, no transfer": The social media mogul took to his Instagram Stories to clear the air with a bold statement reinforcing his allegiance to the movement.

The statement immediately sparked mixed reactions online, especially as conversations around the country’s economic hardship and rising insecurity continue to dominate public discourse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While some supporters praised his loyalty and consistency, others questioned why celebrities and influential business figures continue to openly associate with political movements despite growing dissatisfaction among many Nigerians.

The City Boy Movement emerged as one of the major youth-driven support groups backing Tinubu’s presidential campaign and political agenda.

Seyi Tinubu (right) and Obi Cubana (left) during the strategic alignment that saw the billionaire step up as a key coordinator for the Renewed Hope youth agenda.

Obi Cubana has remained one of the most visible public figures linked to the movement, often sharing posts and appearances connected to its activities.

Despite the online controversy, the businessman appeared unfazed as he continued promoting his projects and investments, including the Cubana Millennium City venture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident once again highlights how celebrity political affiliations now attract intense scrutiny online, especially at a time when Nigerians increasingly use social media to monitor, interpret and debate the actions of public figures.