Napoli Eye Ambitious Move for Gavi, but Transfer Looks Impossible

Napoli are showing strong interest in Barcelona midfielder Gavi and are closely monitoring his situation, according to reports from Calciomercato. The Italian club's sporting director, Giovanni Manna, has already initiated contact with the player's camp to sound out his plans and gauge the feasibility of a potential move should the Spain international struggle for his desired role under Hansi Flick. The Partenopei are reportedly keen on securing the young talent on an initial loan deal with an option to buy, an arrangement that would avoid a hefty immediate financial outlay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Napoli's pursuit faces near-insurmountable obstacles. Barcelona's hierarchy are firmly opposed to letting the midfielder leave, and Gavi himself has no intention of departing the club—either in the January transfer window or next summer. Although he is currently seeing reduced playing time, the midfielder remains an integral part of Flick's tactical setup. The German manager holds his combative spirit, high intensity, and ability to set the tempo for the entire squad in high regard. Flick considers Gavi's presence vital for maintaining competitive depth across a demanding fixture schedule.

For his part, the player is taking a patient approach. Having overcome two serious injuries, he understands that working his way back to peak form and consistency takes time. While eager for more regular action on the pitch, the midfielder has shown no willingness to entertain outside offers. Premier League clubs tested the waters during the summer transfer window, but the youngster firmly shut the door. His stance remains resolute—having recently signed a contract extension, he remains fully focused on a long and successful career with the Catalan giants.