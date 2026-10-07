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Actress Nancy Isime to debut as movie producer after years of acting

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 22:50 - 07 October 2026
Nollywood actress Nancy Isime
Popular Nigerian actress Nancy Isime has announced a new phase of her career as she prepares to make her debut as an executive producer.
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  • Nancy Isime is nervous but ready to take on her first film as an executive producer

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  • After years of telling other people’s stories, Nancy Isime steps behind the camera for her first production

  • Nancy Isime opens up about her new role as executive producer and promises fans a look behind the scenes

The actress shared the news with her fans in an Instagram video, where she opened up about the excitement and nerves that come with taking on a new role in the film industry.

“This is my first production as executive producer. I can’t lie, I am nervous and wondering if I am ready, but I think it’s about time; I have also tried,” she said.

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Nancy also revealed that her decision to move behind the camera is a personal one, as she prepares to tell a story of her own after years of bringing other people’s stories to life as an actress.

“I've spent years telling other people's stories. Now, I'm stepping behind the camera to tell one of my own,” she said.

RELATED: Nancy Isime’s Best TV Series and the Roles Defining Her Career

The actress said her first project as an executive producer will also give fans a chance to see what goes on behind the scenes as she takes on the new responsibility.

“My first film as an Executive Producer. And I want you to come along for the entire journey - the meetings, the madness, the outfits, the decisions, the wins, the things that don't quite go as planned... everything,” she added.

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Nancy Isime began her entertainment career as a model before moving into television and acting. She made her acting debut in the television series Echoes in 2011 and went on to build a successful career across film and television.

READ NEXT: Nancy Isime says she'll never tell a man how much she earns — 7 things you should never share with your partner

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