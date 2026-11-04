MotoGP adjusts Qatar Grand Prix schedule to accommodate riders
MotoGP has made a slight adjustment to the schedule for this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix to accommodate riders aiming to arrive in Doha at the last possible moment.
It is no secret that paddock sentiment regarding the race weekend at Lusail is overwhelmingly negative, driven by the volatile situation in the Middle East.
In light of these risks, many riders are looking to spend as little time in Qatar as possible, with the majority arriving in Doha only on Thursday for their regular media duties.
In response to these travel plans, Qatar Grand Prix organizers have altered Thursday's schedule for the official press conference. Originally slated for 16:00 local time, it has now been pushed back to 20:00. On-track sessions remain scheduled to get underway on Friday at midday as planned.