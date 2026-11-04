MotoGP adjusts Qatar Grand Prix schedule to accommodate riders

MotoGP has made a slight adjustment to the schedule for this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix to accommodate riders aiming to arrive in Doha at the last possible moment.

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It is no secret that paddock sentiment regarding the race weekend at Lusail is overwhelmingly negative, driven by the volatile situation in the Middle East.

In light of these risks, many riders are looking to spend as little time in Qatar as possible, with the majority arriving in Doha only on Thursday for their regular media duties.