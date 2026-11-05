Mercedes Reveal Kimi Antonelli Was on the Brink of Mexico Grand Prix Retirement

"I knew how close I was to the title, but the goal was to finish strong. It was a tough weekend physically, and the emotions completely took over," Antonelli reflected. "On the final lap, I just had to back off because I couldn't see the track through the tears. I told myself to slow down so I wouldn't crash right at the end. Even on the penultimate lap, I lost about two seconds from crying. Memories from my karting days all the way to now flooded back. Crossing the finish line, I let it all out—it was the ultimate dream come true."