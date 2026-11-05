Mercedes Delay New Engine Upgrade Until Las Vegas

Mercedes will not run their highly anticipated engine upgrade at this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, leaving the Las Vegas race as the next realistic opportunity for the new components to make their debut.

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The German outfit has been working on a power unit upgrade enabled by the FIA's ADUO system. Initial expectations were for the new parts to arrive in Austin, but George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli ran the older specification instead. The upgrades were also left on the shelf in Mexico, and it has now been confirmed they will not feature at Interlagos either.

Russell previously highlighted Las Vegas after the Singapore Grand Prix as the most probable venue for his next engine change. The Briton is eager to get the updated components as quickly as possible, though doing so will inevitably trigger a grid penalty. Mercedes are therefore targeting a circuit where overtaking and fighting through the field are more manageable.

The initial plan was to take the grid penalty alongside the introduction of the ADUO package. However, an engine failure during the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia forced the team to fit fresh components in Singapore before the upgraded specification was ready for use.

Russell explained at the time that the failed unit had already completed six race weekends, having only been used on Sunday in Hungary. With seven rounds remaining in the season, he anticipated requiring another power unit change before the year concluded.

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Mercedes earned the right to develop their powertrain further after the FIA's initial ADUO analysis revealed a 2-4% deficit to the benchmark internal combustion engine produced by Red Bull Ford Powertrains. That granted the manufacturer an additional homologation for 2026, alongside an extra upgrade allowance for 2027.

The assessment focused solely on the internal combustion engine, without factoring in electrical powertrain performance. This handed Mercedes the opportunity to carry out extra development, despite a widespread belief across the paddock that they already possessed Formula 1's most potent power unit. Antonelli sealed his maiden world title in Mexico last weekend, and Mercedes could clinch the Constructors' Championship this weekend in Sao Paulo.