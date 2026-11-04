Merab Dvalishvili set for quick return following loss to Petr Yan

Former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is making a swift return to combat sports, this time stepping onto the wrestling mat. He is set to face Marlon Moraes at RAF Abu Dhabi on November 14, the promotion officially announced on Wednesday morning. The event will take place at Etihad Arena and will be streamed live on Fox Nation.

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The two fighters share history inside the Octagon. They previously clashed in September 2021 at UFC 266, where Dvalishvili earned a second-round TKO victory.

The Georgian steps back into competition shortly after his loss to bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 333, which took place less than two weeks ago in Abu Dhabi.

Now returning to the same arena, Dvalishvili will look to bounce back from his recent defeat against Henry Cejudo at RAF 12. Prior to that bout, Dvalishvili defeated Cejudo at RAF Georgia and claimed a victory over Frankie Edgar at RAF 09.