Meet Georgina Rodríguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée and mother of three of his six children

Cristiano Ronaldo has an extensive dating history, but Georgina Rodríguez has proven to be the one. The 32-year-old Argentine began dating the Portuguese superstar in 2016, and ten years later, the couple tied the knot in complete secrecy.

As mentioned, Ronaldo boasts an impressive list of high-profile exes. During his time at Manchester United, he was frequently linked to well-known British models such as Imogen Thomas and Gemma Atkinson. The Portuguese superstar was also rumored to have dated Paris Hilton and former tennis ace Maria Sharapova.

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Russian model Irina Shayk proved to be his longest-lasting partner from that era, regularly seen by Ronaldo's side between 2010 and 2015. A year later, Georgina Rodríguez stepped into his life, and she has remained with him ever since.

What we know about Georgina Rodríguez

Rodríguez was born on 27 January 1994 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, making her 32 years old. A year after her birth, the family relocated to Spain at the behest of her Spanish mother. A passionate ballet dancer in her youth, Rodríguez later moved to Madrid to work as a sales assistant at a Gucci boutique—the very place she met Ronaldo, who was playing for Real Madrid at the time.

Rodríguez is primarily active as a model and influencer, boasting nearly 100 million followers across Instagram and TikTok. Since 2022, she has also added author and producer to her résumé following the release of both a book and a Netflix docuseries titled 'I Am Georgina', serving as the author for the book and executive producer for the show.

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Ahead of the book's release, she gave an interview discussing her life with Ronaldo: "He is a wonderful father, a wonderful son, and a great brother. Often, when we're eating at home, I realise just how lucky I am that he chose me to build this beautiful family. I go to bed feeling so happy."

Cristiano Ronaldo's children

Ronaldo is a father of six. The identity of the mother of his eldest son, Cristiano Jr. (born in 2010), has never been publicly revealed. The same applies to twins Eva María and Mateo, who were born in June 2017. All the children live together with Rodríguez and Ronaldo.

In November 2017, Rodríguez gave birth to her first child with Ronaldo, daughter Alana Martina. In April 2022, she gave birth to twins: a girl, Bella Esmeralda, and a boy, Ángel. Tragically, the baby boy passed away during childbirth, dealing a heartbreaking blow to the family.

Life in the Middle East

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Ronaldo has been playing in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr over the past three years, and his fiancée spends much of her time in the Middle East as well. While she frequently showcases her curves in glamorous social media posts, her pictures have not always been universally embraced—such as in Iran, where state media previously heavily censored an image of her.

Engagement

For years, speculation swirled over if and when the couple would tie the knot. On 11 August 2025, that first question was finally answered: yes, Rodríguez and Ronaldo were getting married. The superstar's partner announced the news herself via social media.

The date and venue of the ceremony remained closely guarded secrets, despite intense efforts from fans and the media to uncover the details. Ronaldo and Rodríguez eventually married in an intimate ceremony in Cascais following the 2026 World Cup.

International retirement

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