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McGregor Sets Sights on Bare-Knuckle Fighting Once UFC Deal Concludes

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 14:40 - 05 November 2026
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Irish superstar Conor McGregor has just one fight remaining on his current UFC contract and intends for it to be his final appearance inside the Octagon.

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Last summer, McGregor returned to the cage following a five-year layoff, headlining UFC 329 against Max Holloway. However, his comeback was cut short after suffering a severe knee injury in the opening exchanges. Following surgery, the Irishman is not expected to be cleared for action until next summer at the earliest. That bout will mark the end of his existing deal, and McGregor has already outlined his plans for the future.

Speaking to Spitfire Jim Berlin at the Hype Italy event on Monday, McGregor revealed his intention to transition to bare-knuckle fighting once his promotional commitments are fulfilled.

“Bare-knuckle fighting—I really love that sport. I honestly don't think there's any chance of a boring fight in it. I'm an MMA fighter right now, and maybe I’m saying this because I had bad luck last time out. High-level MMA is hard to top, but fighting without gloves is incredibly thrilling, hugely dangerous, and in my opinion requires a lot more courage. That’s why I can’t wait to test myself there. There's a massive chance! I’ll leave my gloves in the Octagon after my final UFC bout—not to retire, but to announce my switch to bare-knuckle fighting!”

The move would come as little surprise, given that McGregor acquired an ownership stake in BKFC back in 2024 and has repeatedly voiced his desire to compete under the promotion's banner. He also appears completely unfazed by the heightened physical toll that comes with the discipline.

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“Well, teeth come and go! Just like a nose, it doesn't matter. You can always get new teeth!”

McGregor’s final UFC outing is slated for next summer. The fighter has already expressed a strong interest in running it back with Holloway following the anticlimactic finish to their recent clash.

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