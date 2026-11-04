Max Verstappen has now won from 11 different grid positions

Max Verstappen claimed his 74th Formula 1 victory after triumphing at the Mexico City Grand Prix last Sunday.

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The Dutchman secured victory at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez after starting from fifth on the grid. Notably, this marked the first time Verstappen has ever won a race from fifth.

Across his career, the four-time world champion has now won from 11 different starting positions—a new Formula 1 record. Unsurprisingly, the majority of his wins (39) have come from pole position, alongside 16 victories from second place. He has taken single wins from fifth (Mexico City 2026), seventh (Italy 2022), ninth (Miami 2023), 10th (Hungary 2022), 14th (Belgium 2022), and 17th (São Paulo 2024). The only grid slot outside the front two rows from which Verstappen has triumphed multiple times is sixth place, with two victories (Belgium 2023 and USA 2023).