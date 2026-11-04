Marco Bezzecchi Refuses to Surrender in MotoGP World Championship Fight

Marco Bezzecchi insists he has not given up on his MotoGP title ambitions, despite falling further behind Marc Marquez following the Malaysian Grand Prix.

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The Italian kicked off the 2026 campaign as the title favorite after claiming three consecutive Sunday race victories. However, in the space of just four months, Marquez managed to overturn a 102-point deficit and build a commanding lead at the top of the standings. Aprilia once again had no answer for the Spaniard at Sepang, where the seven-time premier class champion clinched his seventh victory of the season.

As a result, Bezzecchi is now 67 points adrift of the leader, while his teammate Jorge Martin, who is recovering from injury, sits 44 points behind Marquez heading into the Qatar Grand Prix. That margin gives Marquez the opportunity to wrap up the world championship under the floodlights at Lusail this Sunday, with two rounds still to spare.