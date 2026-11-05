Marc Marquez on the Brink of the Title: How Will He Approach the Qatar Grand Prix?

A seventh victory of the season at Sepang last weekend has handed Marc Marquez the chance to seal the MotoGP world title this weekend in Qatar. However, the Spaniard has made it clear that this will not alter his established race-by-race approach.

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For the majority of the 2026 campaign, Marquez has favoured a controlled-pace strategy, only choosing to push to the absolute limit from opening practice in Malaysia. Despite his calculated approach, he maintains a commanding 44-point lead at the top of the standings.

Heading into the 20th round of the championship, Marquez is once again focusing his efforts on Sunday's main race to maximise his points haul, which could secure him an eighth premier-class crown if circumstances fall in his favour.

"Qatar is a great track, but it's not one of my favourites, and over the years I've had some real struggles here," commented Marc Marquez. "On the other hand, we were extremely fast and competitive last year. In Malaysia, we managed the weekend in the best possible way, especially on Saturday when it was very easy to make a mistake. Our strategy won't change here: we'll take it day by day and aim to give our absolute maximum in Sunday's race."

While Marquez closes in on his second title with Ducati, Francesco Bagnaia begins his final three outings for the factory Italian squad before making the switch to Aprilia for the 2027 season.

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