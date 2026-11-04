Manchester City Could Face Fresh Charges for Post-2018 Period

A growing number of English football executives are pushing for the Premier League to launch a fresh investigation into Manchester City covering the period after 2018 or bring additional charges, according to The Independent. The issue has sparked fierce debate and presented top-flight chiefs with a major dilemma.

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Last month, the Abu Dhabi-owned club was found guilty of 114 charges relating to breaches of financial regulations. The case is already regarded as one of the most controversial in football history, though the reigning champions are currently appealing the verdict.

Amid a temporary lull while awaiting both the sanctions and the outcome of the appeals process, several club directors have turned their focus toward key findings within the independent commission's final report.

The document details how City's sponsorship agreements were artificially inflated via disguised funding from the owner. This has raised the logical question of whether these practices suddenly stopped in 2018, particularly as the club's commercial revenues remained at similar levels. As one source put it: "What exactly changed overnight?"

In its written reasons, the independent commission ruled that Manchester City and their Abu Dhabi-based sponsors were "associated parties". If those arrangements continued unchanged, it could provide grounds for further charges in subsequent seasons on the basis that the club failed to declare those ties and submit contracts for fair market value assessments.

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The initial investigation was prompted by leaked documents and emails from Football Leaks, published by German magazine Der Spiegel in November 2018, covering the period between 2009 and 2018.

While some executives are wary of another protracted legal battle, the wait for sanctions has intensified scrutiny over the club's post-2018 achievements. There remains a theoretical possibility that the commission could recommend stripping City of their 2012, 2014, and 2018 Premier League titles. Although that outcome is deemed unlikely, any such measure would inevitably cast a shadow over the club's subsequent golden era.

Following their 2017–18 title triumph under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City embarked on the most dominant run in Premier League history. The club went on to win an unprecedented four consecutive league titles, lifting six championships in seven years, securing the first domestic treble in English men's football history, and completing a historic Treble in 2022–23 with their maiden Champions League triumph.

Club figures believe these questions have yet to receive definitive answers from Premier League leadership, though the competition's policy and legal position has consistently been not to comment publicly until proceedings have concluded.

Some club representatives suggest post-2018 commercial partnerships were already subject to Associated Party Transaction rules and underwent fair market value evaluations. However, this argument has been met with skepticism following the commission's ruling, as any fresh inquiry would focus directly on disguised equity funding rather than merely valuation benchmarks.

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Manchester City, meanwhile, continue to strenuously deny all allegations and maintain full confidence heading into the appeals process.

The prospect of further legal proceedings leaves the Premier League facing a tough decision. Some believe pushing for immediate new action is premature and that the current case should run its course first. Another perspective suggests that, without direct evidence akin to the leaked emails, there may be insufficient grounds for a new case—especially if the initial penalties are upheld and prove sufficiently severe.

There is also a view that the threat of a fresh investigation could serve as strategic leverage in negotiations. One source suggested that if City accept substantial sanctions, the Premier League could offer a concession by agreeing not to pursue future investigations against the club.

Such a compromise could prove vital to the future ownership of the club, especially in the event of a potential sale—whether voluntary or prompted by the incoming Independent Football Regulator. A clean bill of health regarding future charges would give prospective buyers clarity and protection against further sanctions.