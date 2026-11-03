Man United vs Roma: We don't need to save Carrick — Bruno exposes 'lies'

🚨 Fighting words from Bruno Fernandes to Amazon, ending with a passionate pledge to "win every fucking game". "We don't need to save anyone's job. "The club needed that win. The players needed that win. It is someting we needed as a group of players and staff. "We have been working so hard to get out of this situation together. "It has been tough. There has been a lot of speculation in the media. A lot of lies around many things that have happened at this club, between me and the manager, like that we have cleared the air. Nothing like that happened. "The manager took a decision of making myself on the bench because I wasn't performing. And that's fair. "Everyone felt like that was a punihsment for the words that I had [after Como]. And if it was, it was right. "The manager makes the decisions. I have to accept it. I have to go forward with that. It doesn't change the belief I have in the manager, the staff and every player at this club. ❗️ "And it doesn't change my aim to win every fucking game that I have ahead of me."