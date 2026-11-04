Man United look to solve key issue with raid on rivals Man City

Manchester United's hierarchy are determined to sign a new left-back in January, regardless of who is in the dugout at the time. According to Florian Plettenberg, the Old Trafford club have already identified a specific target in Manchester City defender Rayan Aït-Nouri. The 25-year-old Algeria international is reportedly open to crossing the divide from blue to red, having made just four appearances this season—none of which have come in the Premier League.

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City signed Aït-Nouri from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2025 for £31 million. United launched a late enquiry on deadline day in the summer window, but a deal proved impossible at the time. The Red Devils were also heavily linked with Lewis Hall throughout the summer, though they never followed up with a concrete bid.

First-choice left-back Luke Shaw remains sidelined through injury in what is widely expected to be his final season at Old Trafford. Diogo Dalot and Ayden Heaven have both filled in at left-back during the team's dismal nine-match winless streak.