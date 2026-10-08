Adeniyi Benjamin, 45, was arrested by the Oyo State Police Command for allegedly posing as a doctor and treating patients at an unlicensed hospital in Ibadan.

Adeniyi Benjamin, 45, was arrested by the Oyo State Police Command for allegedly posing as a doctor and treating patients at an unlicensed hospital in Ibadan.

Man posing as fertility doctor arrested after running illegal clinic and treating patients for 7 years in Ibadan

Adeniyi Benjamin was arrested at Life Is Good Hospital in Ibadan after police allegedly found him treating patients despite not being a certified medical doctor.

45-year-old Adeniyi Benjamin was arrested at Life Is Good Hospital in Ibadan.

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Police said he treated fertility patients despite allegedly lacking a medical licence.

Police said he confessed to seven years of practice, although another account puts the period at about four years.

A 45-year-old man, Adeniyi Benjamin, has been arrested in Ibadan for allegedly posing as a medical doctor and treating patients, including those seeking fertility care, at an unlicensed medical facility.

Benjamin was arrested on Friday, October 2, 2026, at about 3:00 p.m. at Life Is Good Hospital in the Olodo area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

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The arrest was carried out by operatives of the Oyo State Police Command Monitoring Unit after the command received intelligence about Benjamin's activities at the facility.

According to the police, officers who went to the hospital found Benjamin attending to patients and providing medical treatment even though he was not a certified medical doctor.

The police said fertility-related treatment was among the services he provided to patients at the facility.

A search of the premises also led to the recovery of several items which the police said were being used in connection with the alleged medical practice.

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They included two weighing scales, four Quantum Magnetic Resonance Body Analysers, one stethoscope, specimen bottles and a large carton containing assorted medicines.

Several items, like four Quantum Magnetic Resonance Body Analysers, one stethoscope, specimen bottles and a large carton containing assorted medicines were recovered by the police.

The arrest was disclosed by the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, in a statement issued on Wednesday, October 7.

Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka

Police said preliminary investigations indicated that Benjamin had been operating as a quack practitioner for about seven years without a licence to practise medicine.

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Benjamin allegedly admitted during questioning that he had been practising without the required medical qualification and licence. He also told investigators that he specialised in fertility-related treatment and had been providing such treatment to patients.

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested a 45-year-old man, Adeniyi Benjamin, for allegedly operating as a quack medical practitioner and running an unlicensed medical facility in the Olodo area of Ibadan. The suspect was arrested on October 2, 2026, at about 3:00 p.m. by operatives of the Command Monitoring Unit, following credible intelligence about his activities at Life Is Good Hospital in the Olodo area. During preliminary investigations, Benjamin allegedly confessed to practising as a quack for about five years despite not being a medical doctor and having no licence to practise medicine. He reportedly stated that he specialised in fertility-related treatments, which he administered to patients at the facility. — CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) October 8, 2026

However, there is a discrepancy in the accounts of how long Benjamin had allegedly been practising.

While the police statement said he confessed to about seven years of quack medical practice, Radio Nigeria reported after his parade at the Oyo State Police Command headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, that Benjamin said he had been practising since 2022.

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Radio Nigeria also described Benjamin as an auxiliary nurse and reported that he admitted that he lacked the qualifications and medical training required to practise as a doctor.

Police, however, have confirmed that their investigation is focused on his alleged operation of an unlicensed medical facility and treatment of patients, particularly people seeking fertility-related care.

The facility involved is identified by the police as Life Is Good Hospital in the Olodo area of Ibadan. Other reports on the police parade said the facility had branches in Olodo and the Academy area of the city, although the police statement announcing the arrest specifically identified the Olodo facility.

Fertility treatment can involve medical assessment, medication and other interventions that require appropriate professional training and oversight.

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The Oyo Police Command said the case raised concerns about the possible danger posed to members of the public who may unknowingly seek treatment from people who are not qualified to provide medical care.

The police have not disclosed how many patients Benjamin allegedly treated, how much he charged them, the specific fertility procedures he performed or the names of any patients who may have received treatment from him.

The command has also not disclosed whether any patient suffered complications or whether complaints had previously been made against Benjamin or the facility.

Investigators are continuing to examine the operation of the facility and are trying to establish the full extent of Benjamin's alleged activities.

Police are also investigating whether other people were involved in running the facility or assisting Benjamin in providing the alleged medical services.

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The command urged members of the public to verify the professional qualifications and registration status of anyone offering medical services before seeking treatment.

It also encouraged residents to report suspicious medical facilities or individuals presenting themselves as medical practitioners without verifiable credentials to the police or appropriate regulatory authorities.