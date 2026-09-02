Akwa Ibom Police recovered a Ford Jeep allegedly stolen in Uyo after tracing it to Delta State during an investigation

Akwa Ibom Police recovered a Ford Jeep allegedly stolen in Uyo after tracing it to Delta State during an investigation

Man allegedly drove a stolen Jeep to Delta, but police were already on his trail

Akwa Ibom Police tracked and recovered a Ford Jeep allegedly stolen in Uyo after tracing it to Delta State. One suspect has been arrested as investigations continue.

Akwa Ibom Police recovered a Ford Jeep allegedly stolen in Uyo after tracing it to Delta State.

A suspect, Bright Okon, was arrested after detectives found him with the vehicle.

Police said technology helped track the Jeep from Akwa Ibom to Delta.

Investigations are ongoing to uncover other suspects and how the vehicle was moved across state lines.

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Police in Akwa Ibom have recovered a Ford Jeep that was allegedly stolen in Uyo after tracking it all the way to Delta State, where a suspect was arrested.

The suspect, identified as Bright Okon, was arrested on August 27, 2026, after detectives traced the vehicle from Akwa Ibom to Delta during an investigation.

According to the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, the Jeep was reported stolen from Akpasak Estate, Uyo, on August 13. Following the report, the Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, directed detectives to immediately investigate the case.

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The command's spokesperson, Timfon John, disclosed the development in a statement issued on Monday.

Police said investigators relied on technology-driven methods to track the movement of the vehicle, which eventually led them to Delta State, where the suspect was allegedly found with it.

The statement partly read, "The operation resulted in the arrest of one Bright Okon, male, an employee of a private security company, who was found in possession of the stolen vehicle."

The recovered Ford Jeep has since been taken back to the Akwa Ibom State Police Command as detectives continue their investigation.

The recovered vehicle was brought back to the Akwa Ibom State Police Command as detectives continued their investigation.

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According to the police, investigators are still working to establish exactly how the vehicle was stolen, how it was moved from Akwa Ibom to Delta State and how it ended up in the suspect's possession.

The command also said efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest other people who may have played a role in the alleged theft.

Reacting to the arrest, CP Azare sent a strong warning to people involved in stealing, buying, hiding or moving stolen vehicles across states.

"The command will continue to pursue them relentlessly, irrespective of where they may attempt to hide," the police commissioner said.

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Police arrested a suspect in Delta State after he was allegedly found in possession of the stolen Ford Jeep.

He also urged Nigerians to report suspicious movements and provide useful information that could help security agencies recover stolen vehicles and arrest criminals.

The latest recovery comes just weeks after Akwa Ibom police arrested 23-year-old Emmanuel Etim for allegedly stealing an industrial block-moulding machine vibrator worth more than ₦2 million from the Ikot Ekpene International Market project site along the Calabar–Itu Road.