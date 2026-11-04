Major blow ahead of top-of-the-table clash: Barcelona star injured and ruled out of crunch match

FC Barcelona will have to cope without midfielder Rodri in Sunday's high-stakes La Liga Matchday 12 fixture against Atletico Madrid. The 30-year-old Spaniard has been ruled out with a hamstring problem.

Rodri was forced off during Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League victory over Aston Villa. The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner played only the first half before manager Hansi Flick replaced him with Marc Bernal, 11 years his junior.

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"Tests have confirmed a minor injury to the right hamstring. He will miss the match against Atletico Madrid, and his availability will be determined by his recovery," the Catalan club said in a statement quoted by AFP.