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Major blow ahead of top-of-the-table clash: Barcelona star injured and ruled out of crunch match

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 14:34 - 04 November 2026
FC Barcelona will have to cope without midfielder Rodri in Sunday's high-stakes La Liga Matchday 12 fixture against Atletico Madrid. The 30-year-old Spaniard has been ruled out with a hamstring problem.
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Rodri was forced off during Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League victory over Aston Villa. The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner played only the first half before manager Hansi Flick replaced him with Marc Bernal, 11 years his junior.

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"Tests have confirmed a minor injury to the right hamstring. He will miss the match against Atletico Madrid, and his availability will be determined by his recovery," the Catalan club said in a statement quoted by AFP.

Spanish outlets report that Rodri could be sidelined for up to a month, which would rule him out of Spain's upcoming Nations League matches against the Czech Republic and England. Barcelona's clash with Atletico is a direct battle for top spot, with the Blaugrana holding a slender two-point lead over their rivals.

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