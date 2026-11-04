Major blow ahead of top-of-the-table clash: Barcelona star injured and ruled out of crunch match
Rodri was forced off during Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League victory over Aston Villa. The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner played only the first half before manager Hansi Flick replaced him with Marc Bernal, 11 years his junior.
"Tests have confirmed a minor injury to the right hamstring. He will miss the match against Atletico Madrid, and his availability will be determined by his recovery," the Catalan club said in a statement quoted by AFP.
Spanish outlets report that Rodri could be sidelined for up to a month, which would rule him out of Spain's upcoming Nations League matches against the Czech Republic and England. Barcelona's clash with Atletico is a direct battle for top spot, with the Blaugrana holding a slender two-point lead over their rivals.