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Maduro asks US court to dismiss drug charges, saying sanctions are blocking his defence and fair trial rights

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 10:59 - 27 March 2026
Nicolás Maduro asks a US court to dismiss drug trafficking charges, claiming sanctions are preventing him from mounting a fair defence.
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Former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro has formally asked a United States court to dismiss drug trafficking charges filed against him, arguing that sanctions imposed by Washington are preventing him from mounting a proper legal defence.

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The request was made during proceedings in a New York court, where Maduro is currently facing multiple counts related to alleged drug trafficking and what U.S. authorities have described as “narco-terrorism.” He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

According to his legal team, the core of his argument is that U.S. sanctions have effectively cut him off from financial resources needed to fund his defence. They claim that without access to these funds, Maduro is unable to hire legal representation of his choice or adequately prepare his case, which they say undermines his right to a fair trial.

Lawyers representing the former leader told the court that this restriction places him at a significant disadvantage, as he cannot freely access assets that would ordinarily be used to support his defence. They are asking the court to throw out the charges entirely on these grounds.

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The case against Maduro stems from long-standing allegations by U.S. authorities, who accuse him of involvement in a drug trafficking network that allegedly moved large quantities of cocaine. Prosecutors have maintained that the charges are serious and could carry severe penalties if he is found guilty.

The United States Department of Justice has not indicated any intention to drop the case, and proceedings are expected to continue as the court reviews the motion filed by Maduro’s legal team.

Maduro’s appearance in a U.S. court follows his transfer to the country earlier in 2026, where he is now being held in custody pending the outcome of the trial. His case has drawn international attention, given his previous role as Venezuela’s leader and the political tensions between both countries.

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While the court has yet to rule on the request, the development marks a significant step in the legal battle, as Maduro attempts to challenge the case before it proceeds further.

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The outcome of this motion could determine whether the trial continues as planned or takes a different direction, depending on how the court interprets the impact of sanctions on his ability to defend himself.

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