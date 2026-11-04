Madrid Grand Prix could switch to night race in 2027

The Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid could become a night race in 2027, according to Spanish journalist Javier Rubio.

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The Madring circuit hosted Formula 1 for the first time in September this year, with the capital's venue secured on the calendar through the 2035 season. Race organisers have already announced plans to modify the circuit layout following sharp criticism over the lack of overtaking opportunities.

According to Rubio, discussions are now underway regarding a switch to an evening slot. Organisers have already expressed their willingness to make the move, though the final decision rests with Formula 1. The idea is to counter Madrid's severe September heat, after ambient temperatures exceeded 31°C during this year's race, with track temperatures soaring close to 55°C.