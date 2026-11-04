Mac Allister: My Ultimate Wish Is to Stay at Liverpool—Last Summer Was Painful

Alexis Mac Allister’s future at Anfield remains a major talking point in England, even as the Argentina international continues to be an undisputed starter under new manager Andoni Iraola. The midfielder has opened up about his disappointment upon learning that Liverpool initially had no plans to renew his contract, while reaffirming his clear desire to remain on Merseyside.

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The 27-year-old midfielder’s current deal runs until June 2028, but uncertainty grew last season when it emerged that the club's hierarchy had put his extension on the back burner to prioritize other players. Despite strong interest from Real Madrid during the summer transfer window, the former Brighton man stayed put at Liverpool and has retained his pivotal role on the pitch.

Speaking in an interview with Argentine journalist Gastón Edul, Mac Allister shed light on the situation, explaining that despite those challenging moments, he feels very settled at the club.

"Above all, I feel the affection of the fans, and that’s incredible for me. At a club like Liverpool, it’s not easy to be valued so highly. I’m enjoying it immensely, and winning the Premier League title with this team is something truly special that the supporters never forget," the Argentine said. "The situation was that I had a year and a half left on my deal, and last season I was told the club’s plan was not to renew it, at least not at that stage. Naturally, that was a painful and difficult moment."

Asked how the news affected him, Mac Allister insisted he stayed composed, knowing he still had plenty of time on his contract and a genuine desire to prolong his Anfield career:

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"It didn't affect me that much because, ultimately, I still have time left here, and my biggest wish is precisely to stay at this club. Now there's a new manager, a new sporting director, and new investors coming in. I believe anything is possible right now. We'll see what happens moving forward. I’ve always said that I’m very happy here."

The midfielder also touched upon the fact that fellow engine-room partners Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch were handed new deals earlier in the year, while talks over his own future were paused.

"They were in the same contractual situation as me and received renewal offers. It was management’s decision, and that’s often just how things unfold in football. The club tries to protect its assets and avoid losing players on free transfers. That’s how the system works across Europe in general."

Manager Andoni Iraola recently offered glowing praise regarding Mac Allister's quality and significance to the squad ahead of their clash with Atlético Madrid: